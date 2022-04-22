Editorial: New rules offer hope for those who contest convictions

The Virginia Court of Appeals declared Michael Haas innocent this week nearly three decades after he was convicted of sexually abusing his two sons. A Virginia Circuit Court judge sentenced Haas to two life terms in 1994.

New ways of judging physical evidence suggesting sexual abuse helped corroborate Haas’ sons’ multiple recantations of accusations they made against their father. The Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project (MAIP) represented Haas and called the court’s grant of a writ of actual innocence a long overdue victory for justice. In a news release, MAIP blamed the wrongful conviction on an “overzealous counselor” who “coerced” Haas’ sons to testify against him, as well as “a litany of faulty medical evidence.” The medical evidence concluded that Haas’ sons showed physical signs suggesting sexual abuse based on a standard that existed at the time, but that a consensus of medical researchers later found did not suggest sexual abuse.

More importantly, the innocence project said Haas benefited from a Virginia law passed in 2020 that changed some rules for judging wrongful conviction claims. That law allowed Haas to file a new innocence claim, according to MAIP, and to receive a new evidence hearing that eventually contradicted virtually every conclusion reached by investigators and the judge in Haas’ original trial.

The new law changed the standard of proof for granting innocence writs. Instead of “clear and convincing” proof, the court needed only to consider the “preponderance of the evidence,” “frequently defined as ‘more likely than not,’ paving the way for the Court to reevaluate Michael’s case,” the innocence project said.

The Haas case should now clear the way for other contested cases to get the benefit of the doubt. This includes the case of Terrence Richardson and Ferrone Claiborne, a pair of Black men convicted in the 1998 shooting of Waverly police officer Allen Gibson. The pair have maintained their innocence, but say they pleaded guilty—Richardson to involuntary manslaughter and Claiborne to accessory after the fact—in state court on the advice of their lawyer who warned that they could be convicted of capital murder and executed. Both men served their state prison sentences, Richardson five years and Claiborne time served before sentencing.

Federal prosecutors tried the pair on murder charges in Gibson’s death, but a jury acquitted them after hearing the evidence presented. They were found guilty of one count of conspiracy to sell crack cocaine. A federal judge used the crack conspiracy conviction and the state manslaughter plea to enhance Richardson’s and Claiborne’s federal sentences to life in federal prison. They have served more than 20 years.

Their current lawyer, Jarrett Adams, is seeking a new evidence hearing and a writ of actual innocence from the state manslaughter plea for both men in the Virginia Court of Appeals. Adams says neither Richardson nor Claiborne matches the description Gibson gave of his killer before he died. Adams also says he found eye witness testimony that identified someone else as Gibson’s killer at the time of the shooting. Adams says police did not share that evidence with the prosecution or the defense. Adams also said he uncovered a phone tip to police naming the same person as the shooter as the eye witness identified, but that, too, was not shared with the prosecution or defense.

Michael Haas is free and exonerated because the scientific community changed the standard it used to judge physical evidence. There was almost no physical evidence to judge in the case of Richardson and Claiborne. After a year of study by his staff, former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring supported Richardson’s and Claiborne’s request for a writ of innocence from their manslaughter plea.

Current Attorney General Jason Miyares withdrew that support, even as he concurred in Herring’s support for Haas’ exoneration. To understand the import of that decision, here is what the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project legal director James Moody said: “Having the support and confidence of the Commonwealth strengthened Mr. Haas’ petition.”

Review of wrongful conviction cases should be about evidence, not race or who the victim was. And it should certainly not be about scoring political points in your next campaign.