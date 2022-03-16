Editorial: Neo-Nazis keep asking for a do-over

For self-styled revolutionaries, the Unite the Right organizers sure do seem to like the legal system they hoped to take down. The neo-Nazi, White supremacists looked to kick off a national race war in Charlottesville in 2017, according to evidence offered in a trial last November. Having lost that war, they now hope to manipulate the civil litigation system into forgiving them their debts to society.

All Unite the Right defendants have filed post-trial motions for reconsideration of their cases and/or asked for enormous reductions in punitive damages the jury determined fit their trespasses. Collectively, the actual, compensatory and punitive damages totaled $26 million, most of it in punitive damages. That was $500,000 per individual and $1 million per named organization on one count and an extra $200,000 each for five defendants on another count. James Fields Jr., who drove his car into a crowd of peaceful counter protesters, got $12 million in damages for killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring many others. The defendants now argue that Virginia law limits those punitive damages to a total of just $350,000, if they are allowed at all.

If current state law truly lets these people escape without significant consequences for what they did, the General Assembly ought to interrupt its upcoming special session on the budget to immediately change the law so future provocateurs of hate crimes can never again get away with something like this.

Meanwhile, federal authorities should look hard at how those who preach violence in the name of racism and fascism can be held to account for the injuries and deaths they inspire.

Defendants in the Unite the Right case have never shown a dime’s worth of remorse between them. Based on recent court filings, they also seem to think a penny’s worth of financial penalty is too much to ask.

This includes Fields, He is in prison for life but apparently believes he did nothing that demands more than a small fraction of $350,000 in civil punitive damages or perhaps none at all.

Chris Cantwell, a White supremacist firebrand who specializes in provocation, files his post trial motions from an Illinois prison where he serves time for another crime. He says he wants to join his pals in protesting his punitive damages bill, and oh, by the way, deserves a new trial because the jury did not accept his argument that he was innocent.

The list of problems goes on and on.

“Matthew and David Matthew are working-class men with families,” one filing states. “Matthew, who has no assets and is presently unemployed, is the sole caregiver for his two children; David Matthew, a truck driver, just became a father to twins after his wife’s medically intensive high-risk pregnancy and premature delivery. (They are on state medical assistance.) $500,000 might as well read ‘infinity dollars’ to them.”

Here’s a hint: Don’t do the deed if you can’t pay the fee.

The movements that spawned the Unite the Right rally bellyache continually about the liberal welfare state and Black people getting handouts. We wonder if Matthew and David Matthew opposed Obamacare because a Black man offered it or dismissed national health insurance or a higher minimum wage as nanny government.

Look who’s got their palms extended now.

The violence, injuries and death of August 12, 2017 contributed to a region-wide case of post traumatic stress disorder that still haunts this area. The organizers and participants of Unite the Right changed Charlottesville’s reputation if not permanently at least for decades. The city went from a quiet, pleasant, respectable university town to the site of one of the country’s most grotesque displays of racism, anti-Semitism and violence. When the world thinks of Charlottesville these days, it too often thinks of torch-bearing neo-Nazis strutting through the University of Virginia Grounds chanting “the Jews will not replace us” and the video of a White man beating a Black man trying to enter a parking garage with a club.

If that is not defamation worth damages, it is hard to think of what is.