Editorial: Little people with big hearts make a difference

We live in trying times. Angst and anger rule politics. Lies and misinformation infect our culture. Big businesses get rich. Workers wages don’t match inflation. Race relations founder. War rages in Ukraine.

These days, it is easy to ask each other, “Why bother?”

Val Goodman answers that question magnificently.

We introduced Goodman in this space several weeks ago. By profession, she is a nurse at the University of Virginia Medical Center. By belief, she is an optimist. And by nature, she is tireless. All of that coalesces into hope and determination, two things often hard to come by in trying times.

Goodman didn’t set out to be a role model when she decided to raise money to help Ukraine survive the war crimes and destruction visited on the country by Russian invaders. She set out to do what she could do as an individual.

She knew how to decorate Easter eggs using a Ukrainian craft called Psanky. So she decided to set up Psanky parties of no more than 10 people. Party-goers paid $25 or more to decorate an egg under Goodman’s tutelage. The task took about two hours. Goodman hoped to raise $250 per party to donate to the Ukraine relief charity of the participants’ choice.

It was a little thing, and Goodman knew it. But she also remembered the advice of her childhood hero, Mr. Rogers.

“He said look for the helper; be the helper,” Goodman explained. “Making a difference to one is better than making a difference to none.”

Those are words to live by when the task is so huge it overwhelms you with a sense of futility.

Each person who agreed to host a Psanky party and each person who attended and donated created another helper, as far as Goodman was concerned. “We formed a community,” she said.

After a Daily Progress editorial featured Goodman’s efforts, helpers began to pop up all over the Charlottesville-Albemarle region. Goodman had parties at her home, but she also traveled to egg-decorating extravaganzas where she taught for two hours. She sometimes did two a day while continuing to work at her day job.

It should have been exhausting. It was not. Adrenaline born of a common cause pumped through her body. “I wasn’t tired,” she said. “I was energized. It was two hours per party, but it would go quickly.”

At least in her mind.

As Goodman pushed toward Easter, she started to see what she calls “a ripple effect.” “Give people a forum and a space and they will show up,” she explained. Despite the herculean nature of the overall task, they realize “it’s what they can do now.”

Small matters, certainly, but not self-delusion or a feel-good exercise that does nothing to solve the larger problem. At one point, Goodman discovered that a church she once had visited in Romania was giving money to a church in Hungary that will hold a summer camp for Ukrainian children traumatized by the war. So some of the Psanky party money went there.

As the fundraising effort grew more popular, Goodman’s goals changed. “My first goal was $1,000,” she said. “I hit that with three parties. So then I thought, maybe $5,000.”

As Easter approached things were going so well that she was “kind of hoping for $20,000.” She didn’t make it. This is the real world, not the Hallmark Channel. By Easter her efforts had garnered $18,000. She will soon be $300 richer with proceeds from the Lenten swear jar of a friend.

Her quest goes on. Goodman plans to teach Psanky at parties held on Sunday afternoons from 2-4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. She maintains a Facebook page and an online sign-up. Those who want to donate directly may contact her at valbgoodman@yahoo.com.

“The need is continuing,” she said. “We’re going to have to contribute to rebuilding the country when the war ends.”