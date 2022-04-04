Editorial: Getting a do-over changes everything in contested convictions

Though the Virginia Court of Appeals has yet to decide his case, Michael Haas' chances of having his child sexual abuse convictions overturned will depend on the fact that his lawyers convinced the court to give him a new evidentiary hearing 27 years after his original trial in 1994.

The importance of being able to poke holes in the original evidence in wrongful convictions is a strength of the American legal system only if it is applied equally. Haas's case proves that. He now enjoys 42 pages of new findings by a new judge that basically contradict almost every conclusion reached by the trial judge and investigators.

Most importantly, Haas's lawyers with the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project got to introduce new scientific standards for judging whether the physical evidence indicated that Haas' sons had been sexually abused. The ability to change the standard could seal the deal in Haas's request for a writ of actual innocence. If physical signs of sexual abuse were not present in 1994, the sons' recanting charges that they had been molested by their father are more believable. The sons' new charges that they were manipulated by a therapist and their mother to lie in court get extra weight.

There may be some justice in that, because Haas served more than 20 years in prison. But without equal application, it will not bring justice to other defendants or prisoners.

What is tricky here is that even Dr. Joyce Adams, the child abuse expert called by Haas's lawyers, and other doctors said that by standards used in 1994, they would have judged photographs of the Haas children's rear ends to indicate sexual abuse. Adams said a medical consensus on what physical signs indicated sex abuse did not emerge until 2016 with publication of the article “Updated Guidelines for the Medical Assessment and Care of Children Who May Have Been Sexually Abused."

This means the physical evidence used to convict Haas is the same evidence that could now prove his innocence.

The implications of that statement give pause. This is not like DNA evidence that proves someone could not have interacted with the victim. In Haas's case, doctors now say certain evidence of anal scarring, stretching or irritation is normal. Those same doctors also testified that this does not mean that sexual abuse did not occur.

The new evidence led former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring to support an innocence writ for Haas. It led Herring's successor, Jason Miyares, to back the request, too.

The blessing of the attorney general is an important tool for righting wrongful convictions. Still, it only works if those with contested cases each get an equal chance to argue for new evidence as Michael Haas did.

This leads us to the case of Terrence Richardson and Ferrone Claiborne. The pair seek a new evidence hearing and a writ of actual innocence in the death of Waverly, Va. police officer Allen Gibson in 1998. Herring supported the writ. Miyares withdrew that support shortly after taking office.

Richardson and Claiborne say they are innocent, but both accepted manslaughter pleas because they feared being sentenced to death in Gibson's shooting. The manslaughter pleas led to a five-year state prison term for Richardson and a time-served sentence for Claiborne.

In 2000, a federal court jury acquitted Richardson and Claiborne of murder in Gibson's death. Then, in 2001, the federal judge in the case used the state manslaughter plea and a federal conviction for one count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine to justify life sentences for both men.

The state case against Richardson and Claiborne produced virtually no forensic evidence. Neither man fits the description of the assailant Gibson gave as he lay dying, except that they are Black. Jarrett Adams, the lawyer for the two men, says police withheld from the prosecution and defense a witness statement and results of a lineup that would have exonerated his clients, along with the record of a phone call to police implicating another man in the killing.

If equal protection exists in contested convictions, it is time for the Court of Appeals to hear that evidence.