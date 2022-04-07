Editorial: FOIA charges should not hide public records

Even in hyper-partisan times, we hope there is one thing on which people of all political persuasions can agree: Charging citizens hundreds of dollars to acquire public information that they have the right to know is not just an oxymoron, but also moronic.

A recent bill received by a woman in rural Smyth County who made a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request triggered this reaction.

We are agnostic about Veda Odle’s opposition to a private airstrip that county supervisors approved beside her cattle farm. What all Virginians citizens should question is the $900 the county billed Odle when she sought public records that supported the airstrip owner’s request for a special use permit.

According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, the size of the bill surprised Odle. The county administrator explained that he had to charge Odle the staff salaries allocable to the time it took to gather the records. The administrator told the Time-Dispatch that the search took away from the staff’s ability to do the “business of the people generally.”

Well, Odle is a person and this was her business.

The issue here is not about an individual or an onerous request for data. It concerns the costs of transparency or the lack thereof. Sometimes, VFOIA requests are comprehensive. Journalists are trained to make public information requests as broad as possible so public officials or agencies cannot hide behind technicalities.

Are these requests a pain for the employees who have to track down correspondence and memos? You betcha. They are also necessary to protect the public.

Journalists may wait months, sometimes more than a year, for officials or agencies to fulfill freedom of information inquiries. But we know of cases where results exposed the government’s failure to deal with cancer-causing pollutants or its failure to punish makers of faulty medical devices. This country’s commitment to public information is more than a license to go witch hunting for corruption or ineptitude. It actually saves lives.

This is why the system gives reporters more consideration when they ask for a waiver of fees. They are presumed to be doing the public’s business, not just their own. Still, officials err if they assume that individual requests are nothing more than personal gripes. Others often share those frustrations. When they do, a fundamental truth emerges:

Pricing individuals out of the truth can cost everyone.

Republican Del. Nick Freitas of Culpeper recognized this in the latest session of the General Assembly. Freitas sponsored a refinement to the VFOIA that requires public record keepers to “make all reasonable efforts to supply the requested records at the lowest possible cost.” The law also requires record keepers to warn that they will charge reasonable costs and to provide an estimate of those costs to the people seeking information if they ask for one.

Freitas got into this because his constituents wanted to look at property issues and school issues using the VFOIA. “They had no idea how expensive it is,” he said. “And they did not find out until after [a search] was done and they got a bill. There was no requirement to tell people how much it would cost before the search.”

The newly tweaked law should help avoid unexpected bills, although it could still leave some unable to afford information they ought to get for free.

Freitas, an outspoken conservative, garnered plenty of bipartisan support for his effort. He hopes that as records become more digital, they can become more directly accessible by citizens. He expects agencies and officials to develop “best practices” to streamline searches. These include instructions on how to write a VFOIA request that is more specific and cuts down on search time. As computer search functions advance, staff involvement should also be shorter.

“That should be reflected in the price a citizen pays,” said Freitas. “There is a practical component to this. Sometimes, [public employees] do have to go find things. And there may be the need for redactions. But by the same token, my tax dollars paid for this information.”

This would be a natural reaction for any Virginian the government charged $900 for records they were already entitled to.