Editorial: Did we learn anything from Love's death?

A cloud of inevitable futility hung over the opening statements of the civil trial that will measure how much George Huguely will have to pay the survivors of Yeardley Love. Huguely killed Love in 2010 at the University of Virginia. The case of the two lacrosse stars who dated one another fed the national appetite for sensational true crime stories. Huguely's drunken encounter with his girlfriend ended horrifically in her death.

No way exists to find true justice in the case. Love, a promising young student athlete with a reputation for kindness, died at the hands of the man who wanted to be her one and only love, yet was so full of alcohol that he claimed not to remember fatally injuring her.

The lawyers arguing in Charlottesville Circuit Court this week will contest just how violent that last encounter was. A criminal jury already found Huguely guilty of second-degree murder. He will testify Wednesday in the civil trial after being driven to court from a state prison where he is serving a 23-year sentence.

Huguely's lawyer, Matthew Green, conceded that the civil jury will set the level of compensatory damages his client will pay Love's family. The family asked for roughly $29.5 million. What's at stake is punitive damages, which the lawyer for Love's family, Paul Bekman, said is available in cases of willful conduct and disregard for an individual.

The legal fight seems to be whether Huguely meant to kill Love. Those watching this sad spectacle will reach individual conclusions. Collectively, what counts is how - or if - we learn anything that will keep Yeardley Love from having died in vain.

The jury is still out on that.

The first lesson is as self-evident as it is so often overlooked on college campuses around the country. George Huguely was a notorious "party animal" for years before he became a murderer. Bekman says evidence will prove he started drinking in ninth grade and continued to drink more as he moved through high school and college. That is animal behavior, but it should be no one's idea of a party.

Let's call it what it was for Huguely and still is for far too many young people: a culture that encourages mind-altering substances, rewards outrageous behavior, and turns its back on addiction.

Easters, the weeklong drinking party that started in the 19th century and was banned in 1982, ranked as the most infamous gathering of party animals at UVa. Stories about it usually center on prodigious consumption of alcohol and drugs, followed by crazy pranks. Nobody talks about alcohol-poisoned students being tied to chairs in the emergency room of the school's medical center so nurses could shove tubes down their noses to pump their stomachs and induce vomiting.

UVa attacked binge drinking in 1997 after honor student Leslie Baltz died of injuries when she fell down steps taking part in the student tradition of the "Fourth Year fifth" in which a senior tried to drink a fifth of liquor in a day.

The school went after binge drinking again in the mid-2000s.

Yet a few years later, Huguely told police he consumed 45 alcoholic beverages in the "30 to 32 hours" before he killed Love. He claimed to remember almost nothing of the deadly encounter because he was blacked out drunk.

Perhaps those reading these words will comfort themselves saying this could never happen to them because they would be vomiting or passed out if they ever tried what Huguely did. Those relying on this excuse learned nothing.

Huguely is sober now, but his life is ruined. Love's death turns not on an individual's tolerance for vast amounts of alcohol. It turns on recognition of a drinking problem by a person and everyone around them. Those who have experienced addiction firsthand or through a family member know how overwhelming and frustrating it can be. However uncomfortable and unsuccessful interventions are, they represent the only alternative most families and friends have. But the harsh truth is, few addicts get saved who do not admit that they must save themselves.

George Huguely never got that message. So the woman he supposedly cared for deeply died.