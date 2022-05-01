Editorial: City stills controls removal, relocation of Lee's statue

Depending on the evidence, a lawsuit that a judge allowed to go forward last week could keep Charlottesville from giving its controversial Robert E. Lee statue to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center to be melted down.

Judge-designate Paul Peatross, Jr. declined to throw out the suit. But he was clear about something that is just as important. The state code, said Peatross, gives the city “authority to remove, relocate, contextualize or cover the statue.”

The group that sued to keep the statue from being turned into public art that emphasizes American unity is not yet in control of its fate.

If Confederate apologists want to keep this community divided, as they have since discussion of removing the Lee statue began, they can do so. The suit, backed by the Charlottesville-based Monument Fund, charges that the city broke the law in several ways as it went about giving the Lee statue to the Jefferson School. The lawsuit’s filers want the city to pay to restore the Lee statue and place it in a museum or battlefield. If the statue cannot be restored, the lawsuit says the statue’s its remains should be melted and formed into a cannon and placed on a Civil War battlefield. In addition, the suit’s filers want the city to pay up to $3 million in damages.

For now, this is all about the legal process. This is the way the bidders who are suing – Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation, Inc. and the Ratcliffe Foundation/Ellenwood Museum, backed by the Monument Fund – have decided they can preserve the statue. They would have found another reason to sue if the process had gone perfectly.

The plaintiffs want to keep alive the notion that it is perfectly fine, perhaps even legally required, to celebrate the slaveholders’ cause in the Civil War. The deification of those who defended enslavers sends a very clear message to descendants of the enslaved. It makes heroes of people who, had they succeeded, would have empowered the continued treatment of Black people as property and human chattel. This embodies the ultimate expression of White power. It is why Confederate re-enactors in full uniform and carrying battle flags protested the placement of Black tennis star Arthur Ashe’s statue on Richmond’s Monument Avenue in 1996. Before that, the grand promenade had been the province of glorified commanders of the Southern cause.

Because of the way civil law works, Peatross considered every charge against the city in the light most favorable to the people making the accusations. Through that lens, the city might have to start the Lee statue removal process over. The removal of the statue might have to be considered a “request for services” under the Virginia Procurement Act. If that is the case, the city might have to follow through on getting sealed bids. The city might have to have a bunch of public hearings with a whole bunch of public notice ahead of time, making doubly sure it comports with the Freedom of Information Act, as it always should.

What doesn’t change is who has the “authority to remove, relocate, contextualize or cover the statue.”

The city does.

Think of this as the refrain in a Lee statue debate with the sons of the South. They have been living on the wrong side of history for more than a century and a half. In Charlottesville, the folks who fought against the removal of Confederate statues helped attract neo-Nazis and White nationalists to the city in 2017.

Heritage, not hate, has long been the rationalization offered by Confederate apologists.

But understanding history differs from celebrating it. Maybe look at it this way: How would German Jews react to a statue of Gen. Erwin Rommel in Berlin?