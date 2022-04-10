Editorial: Budget balances fuel savings and human suffering

The base rates Virginia pays adults to care for foster children all but guarantees a crisis in the number of people willing to temporarily take on youngsters whose parents no longer can care for them. For room, board, clothing, personal care, recreation, and cash allowance it totals $496 per month for newborns through four-year-olds. The state subsidizes kids five to 12 at $580 a month. Those who foster teenagers get $735 per month.

Foster parents in Virginia often have to subsidize foster children, because the state pays so little. A couple of add-ons exist for more clothing and special circumstances. But it stretches the truth to say that state funding provides foster children with much more than a bare bones existence.

As the General Assembly begins its second week of budget negotiations, no better time exists to bring these numbers to public attention. Foster care is not the only badly underfunded program. A critical shortage exists in the number of families willing to adopt children out of foster care. A recent report by the Joint Legislative Audit Commission (JLARC) found that Virginia ranked 49th, next to last in the country, in placing foster children into permanent homes.

Hundreds of kids remain on waiting lists for permanent placement.

The kid crisis extends to mental health. In March, the Washington Post wrote about a troubled young person who was forced to spend four nights in a hospital emergency room because there was not a bed available at a psychiatric treatment facility.

The question before the General Assembly is where these kids rate in comparison to giving a large chunk of the current budget windfall back to taxpayers as Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and GOP legislators propose.

Before the legislature deadlocked on how to spend the windfall and sent the assembly into an extra session, Youngkin made his point clearly:

“[E]liminating the grocery tax, doubling the standard deduction, providing a tax rebate, eliminating taxes on $40,000 in veterans’ retirement income, and deferring the most recent increase in the gas tax, should be the centerpiece of any bipartisan compromise on the budget,” the governor wrote in February to the leaders of the state House and Senate.

Youngkin’s plan to suspend a 26-cent tax increase on a gallon of gas for 90 days sounds great as the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia for slaughtering civilians drive the price of gasoline and diesel fuel over $4 per gallon. But several economists have pointed out that drivers will not realize much of a savings. Tax relief from a 90-day suspension of the gas tax increase has been estimated at $40 to $50 per resident.

What that will cost the state in road-building money will hurt a lot more than the individual gain.

The current debate should center on what tax relief will cost the state as a whole. Children who require foster care and adoption and those with mental health conditions have virtually no voice in Richmond. Too many of them already exist at the bottom of the economic pecking order. The thing is, if you write them off, they do not go away. Instead, they head to homeless shelters and, worse, prisons where they cost taxpayers and society multiples of what it would cost to help them with some of a budget windfall.

The state now has the ability to increase foster care maintenance payment rates. It has the money to pay family members of foster children willing to take in their kin. The state can afford public and private “family finding” programs that recruit foster and adoptive parents. Equally important, it has the money to keep another child from living four days in an emergency room while in a psychiatric melt down.

This is what competes for funding with Youngkin’s gas tax suspension, his doubling the standard tax deduction and his eliminating the grocery tax. Members of the General Assembly need to compare the urgency of Virginia’s children’s needs with the answer someone reportedly gave the governor when he asked a crowd how they would spend their tax cuts:

Buy more wine.