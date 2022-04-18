Editorial: Behavior counts, so UVa should keep Kessler ban

Behavior usually determines whether we allow people on our property. For instance, if you neighbor threatens you because you don't agree with their political extremism and they have a history of intimidating and violent actions, you seek a restraining order from the courts to keep that person away from you.

To the extent that the law allows, this is the approach that the University of Virginia should take next week with neo-Nazi alumnus Jason Kessler. Kessler helped organize the deadly Unite the Right rally in August 2017. On April 26, 2022, a four-year UVa campus ban ends for Kessler. His past and current behavior mark him as a future risk for inciting violence. So the campus ban should continue.

Kessler's 2018 ban came after he had a confrontation with UVa students at the law school library. Campus police said Kessler threatened students. Those students were apparently Jewish because Kessler appealed the ban, accusing Jewish students of racially harassing him. But the ban stuck.

Kessler's no-trespass order also resulted from the neo-Nazi allegedly misleading campus cops about a march through the Grounds the night before Unite the Right. As many people around the world doubtless remember, Kessler and his fellow neo-Nazis carried tiki torches and chanted "the Jews will not replace us."

The march was one of the most despicable spectacles of hatred in recent U.S. history. It looked like something from Germany under Hitler. It became a modern international symbol of anti-Semitism that continues to stain the school, which had nothing to do with the march. The torch march ended on the Lawn in a fight between the neo-Nazis and some UVa students and faculty. Most importantly, it came a day before the deadly Unite the Right rally that Kessler helped organize with others who, a lawsuit later revealed, knew would be violent. The lawsuit showed that Kessler and his fascist fellows also hoped "the Battle of Charlottesville" would ignite other violent race-based and anti-Semitic confrontations that would establish White supremacy in the U.S.

A November 2021 trial resulted in roughly $26 million in financial judgments against Kessler, 11 other individuals and five organizations for their roles in the Unite the Right rally. The jury's decision took into account the violent death of counter protester Heather Heyer who was run over by a neo-Nazi who drove his car into a crowd of peaceful counter protesters. The jury also considered race-based assaults by the right wing groups that roamed the streets of Charlottesville Aug. 12, 2017.

The spectacle was disgusting. But disgust was not the problem. Illegal assaults and intimidation were. The continued risk of that criminal behavior still matters. UVa cannot ban people for their racist or anti-Semitic rants, no matter how grotesque or offensive. But the school has the right and responsibility to protect students, staff and anyone else on its property from harm.

That is why the university added 10 more Unite the Right participants to its no-trespass list in October 2018. Those no-trespass orders need to be renewed just as Kessler's should be. This situation stopped being about free speech on Aug. 12, 2017. It became about criminal behavior and the right of everyone, including those on the University of Virginia campus, to be protected from it.

Kessler's trial proved that he helped lead a plot with violent intentions. By itself, this permanently brands him as a serious security risk, if not a potential domestic terrorist. He refuses to take responsibility for the part he played in the provocative behavior of the torch march. He shows no remorse for Heyer's death or the injuries sustained by others attacked during Unite the Right. Kessler not only believes his financial penalties in the lawsuit are too much and should be reduced, he feels the courts should grant him a new trial. This is a man who thinks he did nothing wrong.

Neither did Hitler.

Going forward, what matters most is a simple truth: The only way Jason Kessler can achieve his racist, anti-Semitic goals involves suppressing the rights of other Americans by force. No executive, legislative or judicial solution exists to do otherwise.