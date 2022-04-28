Editorial: Area prosecutors referee NOVA culture wars

Prosecutors from Albemarle County and Charlottesville now serve as referees in right-wing campaigns to take over school boards in Northern Virginia. Whether their court-appointed jobs put them in the crosshairs of conservative groups trying to use the courts to harass and remove school board members from office is not yet clear. But the Commonwealth’s Attorneys from the county and the city are playing critical roles in some of the ugliest culture war battles in the country.

After being appointed special prosecutor by a judge, Albemarle County’s Jim Hingeley determined that many misconduct charges made by parents against a Fairfax County School Board member were not accurate. Hingeley recommended to the judge that the case be thrown out. The judge agreed.

Now, a judge in Loudoun County has appointed Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania special prosecutor in the case of the Loudoun County School Board vice chair, who the conservative group Fight for Schools hopes to remove. Platania remains in an on-call status as special prosecutor in the removal case of the Loudoun School Board chair, also targeted by Fight for Schools, which was founded by a former Trump administration official.

To get an idea of how mean-spirited the conservative effort to take over school boards has become, a third Loudoun board member targeted by Fight for Schools resigned in November 2021. She said she left the board because of threats against herself and her family.

We guess someone in Fight for Schools took the term “fight” literally. In any case, physical threats against public officials puts the lie to the claim by these groups that they represent traditional family values.

What Hingeley investigated and what Platania now looks into are accusations designed to lead to trials to remove school board members by parents who don’t agree with them. It seems the ballot box is no longer enough. Charges of incompetence, inappropriate behavior, or some other misconduct are now the way anti-vaxxers, book censors and opponents of teaching about racism choose to go.

A recall petition requires the signatures of 10% of the total votes cast in the office holder’s last election. But it differs significantly from a recall election in which voters decide if someone should stay in office. Instead, with the help of a prosecutor, a judge determines if the facts warrant a trial to remove the public official. A removal trial is held if they do.

Like Hingeley, Platania will investigate the allegations made in the Loudoun recall petition. These include free speech violations stemming from attempts to control unruly school board meetings, as well as the board’s handling of a sexual assault case at a county high school. Platania, like Hingeley, remains bound by a Commonwealth’s Attorney’s code of conduct. If what he finds contradicts the allegations made by the people hoping to remove school board members, he is bound to tell the judge, just as Hingeley did.

Meanwhile, targeted school board members must find lawyers to represent them. In earlier cases, some school board members have argued that voters elected them as decision makers, and the law requires them to make those decisions in the best interest of the school system. So, they said, making decisions cannot be grounds for removal from office, except at the ballot box.

Even if this stance has legal merit, Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made Platania’s new job in Loudoun County far more complicated. Youngkin recently amended legislation passed by the General Assembly to force all members of the Loudoun County School Board to stand for re-election in November 2022, at least a year early.

The governor’s continued groveling to anti-vaxxers, book censors and opponents of racism education leaves folks like Hingeley and Patania on the hot seat.

We believe they can stand the heat by doing what the law requires. In removal cases, the state controls the narrative, not activist ideologues. This means acting in the interest of the Commonwealth of Virginia, not people who blow up school board meetings with rude behavior and violent threats.