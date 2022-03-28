commentary: Stay in group fighting climate change

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's ongoing attempt to withdraw the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) because he thinks it is a bad deal for Virginians actually hurts citizens on several critical fronts.

Climate change, not RGGI, is the real bad deal for Virginians. In 2018, a flash flood decimated the New Roots Community Garden operated by the International Rescue Committee at Azalea Park in Charlottesville. The storm and flooding of Moores Creek buried eight acres of fertile gardens under four feet of debris, sewage and mud. With flooding events on the rise and expected to increase due to climate change, the city of Charlottesville won a grant of $153,500 to study improvements to the watershed and prevent future flood events. Charlottesville received those funds thanks to Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

RGGI provides much-needed infrastructure funding for communities. In just two years of participation in RGGI, Virginia has earned more than $300 million for infrastructure projects like Moores Creek and also for low-income energy efficiency programs. That funding is critical to help manage rising energy costs for low-income housing providers like Charlottesville’s Piedmont Housing Alliance (PHA).

PHA received $1.5 million in funding from RGGI revenues to support energy efficiency measures in the redevelopment of Friendship Court. Residents at Friendship Court have long complained about high-energy bills, and the planned redesign will incorporate highly efficient HVAC systems, heat pump water heaters, and other green infrastructure. These measures would not have been affordable without RGGI revenues. Such energy-efficient housing is not just nice; it’s essential as our community faces more frequent and severe heat waves in the future.

In Charlottesville and across the Commonwealth, localities are struggling to finance critical infrastructure improvements. Communities face increasingly difficult choices between funding for school renovations, affordable housing and transit expansion. Infrastructure funding is desperately needed. RGGI, while not able to address all of these needs, does offer a vital source of funds for key projects on Virginia’s long list of neglected projects. This potentially frees up budget capacity for other non-RGGI items.

RGGI reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change noted that we are not moving fast enough to reduce emissions and prevent the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. Temperatures in the Arctic soared to more than 50 degrees above normal last week. We are rapidly approaching a dangerous tipping point, and incentives to clean up our act should be prioritized, not criticized.

Research by the Acadia Center shows that states that have participated in RGGI for the past decade have cut climate pollution from power plants in half. These results were achieved twice as fast as the nation as a whole. Governor Youngkin’s own report also notes that participating RGGI states have reduced CO2 emissions by 59% from 2005 to 2020.

Last week, the City of Charlottesville released its Greenhouse Gas Inventory for 2019. It revealed that community-wide energy consumption increased by 12.5% between 2016 and 2019. It also grew at a faster pace than our population. Without RGGI, helping Virginia to reduce our energy use, reaching our ultimate goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 will be difficult, if not impossible.

RGGI reduces electricity costs for those who need it most. Rising energy costs from rising temperatures are more of a problem for Charlottesville than you might think. In 2019, the Community Climate Collaborative (C3) released its Uncovering Energy Inequity report, which revealed that nearly 5,000 households in the city of Charlottesville are experiencing unsustainable energy costs, and in some neighborhoods, between one-third and half of all households are paying more than 10% of their income on energy.

Overall, Virginians pay some of the highest monthly electrical bills in the nation. Governor Youngkin claims that RGGI is responsible for high energy bills, but bills were high long before Virginia joined RGGI. One of the many factors is that Virginia households consume more energy — the eighth highest per household in the nation as of 2020 — not because our homes are bigger on average, but because we have failed to deploy funding for energy efficiency programs effectively.

In the past, a family with high energy bills could be deferred from energy efficiency services if the home had other structural issues that would impede weatherization, such as roof repair or electrical problems. RGGI funds work precisely at this nexus to amplify both home improvements and energy savings for low-income families.

If Virginia’s governor is concerned about high energy bills, he should champion RGGI and find new ways to deliver energy efficiency programs faster and more effectively. With a housing crisis on our doorstep and inflation exacerbating affordability, we need every dollar we can get to deploy solutions like RGGI to reduce costs for those who need it most.

Charlottesville, the Commonwealth, and the nation will continue to feel the impacts of climate change, and those costs will only increase. Flood damage in Albemarle County exceeded $1.2 million from 2005 to 2015. Energy bills will rise for everyone as global temperatures increase. C3 estimates that a targeted program to deliver energy efficiency to those with the highest energy burdens could save $1.28 million in retained income for those who need it most.

RGGI creates accountability for the impacts of climate change, reduces our greenhouse gas emissions and helps to prepare our communities for a changing world. Any movement away from a cleaner, more just future is a step in the wrong direction. Governor Youngkin called Virginia’s participation in RGGI a bad deal. The real bad deal would be to remove Virginia from RGGI and continue to place the ever-increasing cost burdens of climate change on Virginia communities and residents.

Susan Kruse is a member of the Virginia Clean Energy Advisory Board and the Charlottesville Community Climate Collaborative.