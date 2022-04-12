Commentary: Advance directives let patients keep control

Consider this typical scenario because it can happen to any of us. A 76-year-old woman comes to a local emergency department by ambulance. She is unconscious, struggling to breathe. While the emergency department team works to understand and treat her condition, a question remains unanswered. “What treatment would she want if she could tell us?”

Tests show that the patient has had a stroke. The best chance for survival is brain surgery. If she gets through the surgery, it is likely that her life will be very different. There is a chance that she would not be able to speak or communicate. She might be dependent on others for her basic functioning. But if she doesn’t have the surgery she will probably die.

This patient has four adult children who are all involved in the discussions with her doctors. It is clear that two of the children want the surgery to go forward. Their mother is a fighter, and they believe she deserves a fighting chance. The other two children believe just as strongly that their mother would not want to live without the quality of life that allowed her to be herself, and she would not want to take that chance.

The angst that occurs in this crisis doesn’t have to if the patient has an advance directive. Yesterday, April 16, was National Health Care Decisions Day, a time designated “to inspire, educate and empower the public and providers about the importance of advance care planning.”

That sadly does not happen as often as it should. But here is what people who don’t like the thought of a medical crisis should consider. An advanced directive is usually prepared while someone is well. It explains the care an individual wants in life-and-death situations that impact the quality of how someone will live the rest of their life. The person, not their family, makes the choice.

An advance directive removes some of the stress and guilt in medical dilemmas. It is why the instructions were invented over thirty years ago.

An advance directive is also known as a living will, healthcare proxy, or medical power of attorney. It gives each of us the chance to have some control over our healthcare in situations that would otherwise be out of our control. Those with advance directives maintain control and have a voice, even when they can’t speak.

An advance directive gives us the chance to do two things: 1) to name decision-makers who can speak to doctors on our behalf, and 2) to give instructions about the care we want. The person making an advance directive can do both of these things, or just one of them. It’s up to the individual.

If a person wishes, they can also use their advance directive to make tissue and organ donations upon their death.

The two decision-makers that can be named in an advance directive include a primary “agent” and a back-up “agent” who can act if the primary agent is unavailable. These people are only responsible for making decisions about medical care and only in situations where we are unable to make decisions for ourselves. An advance directive doesn’t give them responsibility for paying another person’s medical bills, or for any other financial decisions. And if a patient should die, the agents’ authority comes to an end.

According to Virginia law, once an advance directive is signed and dated by the person making the plan and also signed by two adult witnesses, it has the power of a legal document, a legal document that doesn’t require an attorney or a notary public. Other states may have different requirements, but an advance directive that is correctly completed in one state must be honored in all 50 states. It is also easy to make changes to an advance directive—as easy as completing a new one. The advance directive with the most recent date is the one that doctors follow. There are also some options for making a verbal advance directive when a patient is approaching the end of their life.

Surveys conducted by the National Institute of Health show that about 95% of American adults think that planning for future medical care is a good idea—but only about a third of us actually take the step. Thinking about end-of-life situations isn’t easy. And knowing what kinds of care to choose, or refuse, seems so complicated. We might ask, “How can we know what choices will be best in some future condition?”

There are people who can help. If you have a doctor or regular medical care provider, you can start by talking with them. They often have a lot of information about your medical conditions that can help guide your conversations. There are also community-wide, state-wide, and national organizations with a range of tools to help. Organizations like JABA (Jefferson Area Board of Aging) and the Central Virginia Advance Directives Collaborative (cv-adc.com) are good information resources.

The Conversation Project (theconversationproject.org) and Honoring Choices (honoringchoices-va.org) have extensive websites that offer a full range of guides and workbooks to help individuals and families think through the advance care planning process. Richmond-based Honoring Choices also has trained facilitators who can work with groups, families and individuals to help them take the planning process as far as they wish it to go.

Many people find that using an advance directive form is the easiest way to express their wishes for future care. These forms also help to ensure that the person’s statements meet the requirements of the law. Advance directive forms are available for free from almost every hospital, from local departments of social services, and from public libraries. Another organization, CaringInfo (CaringInfo.org) offers advance directive forms and instructions for all 50 states.

That 76-year-old woman who came to the emergency department with an advance directive that provided clear instructions helped herself. But beyond the instructions her advance directive also provided a gift to her family. This woman gave her children and loved ones the gift of clarity. They didn’t have to worry whether they had done the right thing. Not everyone may agree with a care decision, but knowing and respecting a loved one’s choices can bring closure and even a measure of peace to a sad and difficult situation. That is a gift that each of us can give to those we love.