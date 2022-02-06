Opinion/commentary: Children will find a better tomorrow

Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, children have experienced nearly two years of unprecedented change, stress, and loss. The loss has been personal and direct for some: the death or serious illness of a parent, caregiver, or other loved one.

Not every student’s loss from COVID has been firsthand, but no child’s life has been untouched. Beginning with the closure of schools during the winter of 2020, through a period of remote school, to the return of in-person learning circumscribed by a host of new protocols and procedures, the losses of COVID have been a collective experience.

As teachers, we have witnessed the many challenges that our students have experienced during the pandemic. First, we watched as students gamely navigated the uncharted waters of virtual school. When learning moved online, everyone involved tried hard to make it work — to adapt and develop new approaches that would make the best of a difficult situation.

Alas, educators (and many parents) soon discovered that most children learn best when interacting face-to-face. The majority of students eventually returned to their physical schools, where they discovered and confronted the new realities of education in the shadow of a pandemic. Our students are masked, monitored for symptoms, and frequently reminded to maintain their distance. Hands are washed, and surfaces are disinfected.

For the majority of our students, attending school in-person is a significant improvement from online school. Yet challenges remain. The children are present with each other and with their teachers, yet everyone remains at a physical and psychic remove. It is harder to forge the kind of deep connections on which true learning often depends.

This winter, uncertainty remains. Vaccines have become available for many school-age children, but the Omicron variant created yet another surge in infections.

Students, parents and educators wonder when schools will return to “normal.” No one seems certain of what a post-COVID normal will look like, much less the timeline for its return.

What, then, to make of so many months of change, of stress, of loss? Will today’s students be forever scarred by the experience of school during the pandemic? Will they be marked by deficits in academic skills and social-emotional development? Will the collective trauma of COVID trigger a collective pessimism and despair among the children and young people whose lives have been upended in so many ways?

From our perspective working with young people, we greet the new year not with despair but with optimism and hope. It seems increasingly likely that COVID will become endemic, but the current crisis will not last forever. Eventually, when conditions warrant, students and teachers will remove their masks and enjoy one another’s smiles again. And the lessons learned during this period of crisis will reach far beyond the scope of any textbook or class project.

Our students have learned the power of collective action — and collective sacrifice. Regardless of their families’ or their own beliefs, they have modified their behavior in the service of a common good. They have shared a burden and a responsibility for each other’s health and safety. Consciously or not, they have forged the kind of lasting bonds that are the foundations of a healthy civic society. Yes they have struggled, but they have also persevered. Their perseverance makes them stronger.

A historical analogy is apt. The last school-age generation to have experienced a collective upheaval on the scale of COVID came of age in the 1930s. They attended school during the Great Depression, when families across the nation were confronted with various degrees of joblessness, homelessness, poverty, and want. As is true today, students’ experiences during the Depression, in and out of the classroom, were upended to varying degrees, but no child’s life was untouched.

So what became of the generation who attended school during those difficult, tumultuous years of the 1930s? Did they despair and falter? Far from it. They went on to serve in various ways during one of our greatest national triumphs, World War II. Through their family lives and their work, they shepherded our nation through a period of tremendous economic growth, from the 1940s through the 1960s. They demanded and achieved a measure of justice through the Civil Rights Movement and associated social awakenings. The beginning of a new year should be a time for hope, even when the future appears bleak and hope seems in short supply.

We write to affirm our optimism that the experience of COVID, tragic in so many ways, can and should make the leaders and citizens of tomorrow both stronger and more unified. Our nation and our world are confronted by unprecedented challenges. At the same time, the young people of our nation are learning during the pandemic that working together enables us to surmount unprecedented challenges. We submit they will emerge stronger, and they give us hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Walker Richmond teaches 6th Grade Social Studies at St. Anne’s-Belfield School. Chris Bunin teaches World History, AP Human Geography, and Geospatial Technologies at Albemarle High School.