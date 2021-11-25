Opinion/Column: How to be grateful during a pandemic

But gratitude isn’t what we finally get around to when life is perfect. It is what we make space for despite hardship and chaos. When we do, the experts tell us, we become happier, better people. So this Thanksgiving, let’s make like the Pilgrims and remember all we have to be grateful for, even in a pandemic.The best way to start is to ask yourself what changes you wouldn’t want to give up if you could somehow be magically whisked back to the before-times. For example, I sure don’t miss colds and flus.Hand-washing, social distancing and masking may not have defeated the pandemic, but they absolutely smashed flu season. So how about gratefully acknowledging the gain by getting our flu shots and keeping up the aggressive hand-washing? (I don’t really miss food poisoning, either.) Maybe people who feel sniffily could continue to wear a mask when they venture out — though I’d really prefer they stay home, on pain of social shunning. (Yes, even if that means America has to bump up her paid sick leave offerings.)