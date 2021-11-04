Citizens should know history to live in the present in peace

Our leaders, in the attempt to build this imperfect union, also committed genocide. The United States was not discovered. This entire land was inhabited by a people who had been here long before European’s located this land we love today.

Fact:

The new Americans came to this great country and befriended the people who were already living in our America. After befriending them, they were slaughtered in the name of making the new America civilized. The original people the European’s found here were then sent to reservations to keep them from being a part of the “New America”. The unbelievable thing is we have not tried to change their situation as of this date.

No one can disagree with these facts unless you want to continue to fool yourself or make your own history that this was wrong!

The Big Lie:

Many in the South still say that the Civil war between the states was over State’s rights. We all know the War between the states was over slavery. We all know that seceded only means “treason.” If any state decided today that they wanted to secede from the United States, I would call it treason. I love the Commonwealth of Virginia, but I love the United States more. And I would hope all citizens do.

Jim Crow: