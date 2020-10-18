Opinion/Commentary: Words of wisdom: Never, ever give up

deviated septum? Unfortunately, yes. The painting isn’t perfect, but I don’t care. I love that it’s colorful and expressive and that it emerged out of a mess.

Times are tough now. Our lives are likely to become even tougher this winter. If our current situation were a painting, I’d want to crumple it up and throw it out. But none of us has that option.

We each can choose how we respond. We can blithely soldier on, denying, minimizing and invalidating our experiences. That’s known as toxic positivity. It doesn’t work.

After I read an online article in Entrepreneur, it occurred to me that maybe we all need a little grit. The article defines grit as “… staying strong, confident, committed and optimistic in the face of pain, grief or fear.”

A person with grit doesn’t deny reality, but instead embraces and faces it. Admittedly, this is a tall order in the midst of the loss of loved ones, the loss of financial stability, the loss of the specific future we anticipated.