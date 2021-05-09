Opinion/Commentary: Why states didn't go broke from the pandemic

This is not the end of the story. State and local governments will be receiving an additional $350 billion from President Joe Biden’s recently signed $1.9 billion COVID relief bill.

While there are some overall restrictions on how the money can be used—it can’t be used to cut taxes or fix underfunded state pension obligations — most of the money is relatively flexible in terms of use.

The challenge for states now is whether they are capable of efficiently spending these surplus funds on long-term critical needs.

Raymond Scheppach is professor of public policy at the University of Virginia Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy and also holds a joint appointment with the Miller Center. He is a former executive director of the National Governors Association and a former deputy director of the Congressional Budget Office, among other positions.

The commentary was distributed by The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.