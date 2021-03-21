Opinion/Commentary: Weathering the storm of COVID

We’ve been in the eye of the storm for just over a year now. Our concerns for the most vulnerable family members at each end of the spectrum — from elderly parents to newborn children — has been unnerving.
The ability for us to weather the storm can be influenced by how others around us have fared through calamity. Can tenaciousness overcome a defeatist mindset? Will so much anxiety create a generation of germaphobics?
We may unknowingly be predisposed in our response to stressful situations, acting just as our predecessors did, in “fight or flight”— or as I did, in “fright and flight.”
Perhaps you have intentionally taken a different tack to avoid following in anyone’s footsteps.
How we respond to stress and uncertainty can aid or hinder us, and others.
Months of monotony remind me of being adrift at sea. In the film “All Is Lost,” Robert Redford awakes to find his boat taking on water. He doesn’t begin rescuing himself by strapping on anything that will float, but instead chooses to shave as water pours through his shattered hull. I was dumbfounded.
My sea-loving husband, who could relate, explained that Redford needed to maintain his daily routine in order to calmly contemplate his next course of action. Hence, I’ve taped a card with this mantra on my bathroom mirror: “Serenity is not freedom from the storm, but peace within the storm.”
In Alfred Hitchcock’s espionage film “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” Doris Day’s performance of a winsome song helps illustrate this. She plays Jo McKenna, whose child has been taken hostage and is being held somewhere in the cavernous Royal Albert Hall. She goes to the hall and, in hopes that her child will whistle along as he was taught to do, begins to sing. Her voice crescendos. We see the youngster’s face, at first full of fear, suddenly becoming composed as he recognizes the voice of his desperate mother singing “Que será, será…whatever will be, will be.” He reveals his whereabouts by responding as predicted.
In his book “The Gift of Fear,” Gavin de Beckerhe encourages us to listen to our inner voice and follow our intuition instead of being paralyzed and giving into dread or disbelief.
Finding and maintaining serenity manifests in other ways, too.
As a child, I understood that my grandparents’ behavior was oddly out of step, as they carried on traditions from “the old country.” They had emigrated to the U.S. from Sicily after World War I.
Fast-forward through the Great Depression and World War II to the missile crisis of the 1960s. My family occupied the same city apartment building as my grandparents. It wouldn’t be unusual to find my grandfather corralling a chicken in his second-floor bathroom while my grandmother grilled steak by holding it on a rack over the gas burner on her kitchen stove. They hid cash under their mattress and always taught us to plant a garden so we’d never be without food.
This all sounds as if it came out of a current survivalist handbook, but I remember my grandparents being hardworking, cheerful, and not overly cynical or protective. I now understand their method of coping through hardship was to be self-reliant and always have a backup plan.
These days, when meteorologists predict the impending doom of inclement weather, many people swarm to the grocers to stockpile goods ahead of the storm as their “backup plan.” And yet, even as COVID fatalities climb (548,013 as of this writing), some people continue to resist the need for precautions such as vaccinations — a far more critical form of self-reliance and self-protection. Why would anyone refuse a lifeboat when the ship they’re on is sinking?
We face the probability of continuing to live with the now-familiar safeguards of wearing masks and distancing until we can reasonably protect everyone. But it’s up to us to be cautiously optimistic and proactive, while admonishing others who are recklessly indulgent or willfully in denial.
Recently, I observed a license plate on a new car in front of me sporting the phrase “6FT APT.” I look forward to a time when such a phrase will appear only in my rearview window.
Susan Lanterman’s essays have been published in annual editions of “Skyline,” a collection of prose and poetry by Central Virginia writers.