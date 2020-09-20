Opinion/Commentary: Voters have many options for casting ballots

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Election Day is technically still Nov. 3 this year, but that one day now is simply the last chance to cast a vote in person the traditional way at a polling place.

Given expanded voting options put in place this year, most Virginians are likely to have already voted before Nov. 3, elections officials say.

Election Voting Season, which started Sept. 18 in Virginia (and differs state by state), could more accurately describe the 47-day period in which record numbers of voters are expected to cast ballots, often early and in new ways.

Considering the choices every voter now faces, more than 60% of Virginians could cast ballots before November, said Bob Brink, the former Arlington delegate who chairs the State Board of Elections.

In Fairfax County, the state’s Goliath voting jurisdiction, officials are expecting as many as one-third of voters to cast an early ballot in person, another one-third by absentee ballot sent in by Nov. 3 and a final third waiting to vote on Election Day at the polls, Brink said.

Given more time to vote this year and more ways to cast their ballots, residents of the Old Dominion are being assured they have good, safe choices that include drop boxes in every city and county.