Opinion/Commentary: Vote for Virginia’s gerrymandering solution

These criticisms misunderstand how the commission’s structure ensures everyone gets an equal say. Sixteen people would serve on the commission — eight citizens and eight legislators. To approve a map, 12 commissioners would have to support it, including six citizens and six legislators. If two legislators of the same party opposed a map, it would go to the Virginia Supreme Court.

However, all groups on the commission would have that same veto power. Objections from two everyday citizens or one legislator of each party would also send the mapmaking process to the court. Thus, there are safeguards in place that prevent legislators of one party from hijacking the commission.

It is also important to remember that Amendment 1 marks the beginning of redistricting reform in Virginia, not the end. Further enabling legislation could be signed into law to ensure that the court adhered to key mapmaking criteria and followed an open, transparent process. Last session, a bill that would have put these and other guardrails in place, SB 203, came very close passing, but failed in conference committee. However, if Virginia’s voters approve Amendment 1, legislators will have a stronger incentive to finally iron out the issues that held it up previously.