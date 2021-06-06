Opinion/Commentary: Virus labs deserve more oversight

Another project in 2011 altered a bird flu virus so it could spread between mammals. This was a particularly scary creation, because bird flu can occasionally jump from birds to humans, killing about 60% of those infected. A version of this that could travel from human to human would be devastating. Debate continued for years over whether the benefits of this kind of research could possibly justify the grave risk, though the research was scheduled to resume in 2019.

There’s also U.S. funding for virus surveillance, which carries its own risks. Researchers go out and collect viruses, grow them in their labs, and use them in experiments. Ebright considers this analogous to the space virus collection in “The Andromeda Strain,” except that now we know that plenty of exotic viruses exist right here on Earth.

More recently, scientists have been creating genetically altered coronaviruses. That research has been done as a collaboration between U.S. labs and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In one controversial project, researchers took bat coronaviruses and introduced changes to see if they could induce greater pandemic potential. That research was published in 2015 in Nature Medicine.