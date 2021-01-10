Opinion/Commentary: Virginia's gubernatorial campaign gets some surprises

Happy New Year, Virginia Democrats. The year recently ended left a couple of surprises on your doorstep before it slunk off into the darkness — just in time to influence the course of your 2021 political plans.

The first surprise was the decision by Del. Lee Carter of Manassas to seek the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. The self-described democratic socialist’s pitch is right out of the Virginia political history books — a version of the late Henry Howell’s “Keep the Big Boys Honest” messaging from the 1969 Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Carter says he’s running for governor “so the rest of us can finally get what we need.” It’s not quite the same as Howell’s call for voters to join him and “make the new dominion,” but the echoes of Howell’s well-heeled big boys are clear.

“When COVID-19 hit,” Carter said, the powerful “got massive taxpayer-funded bailouts for their businesses. We had to make do with thoughts and prayers.”

Like it did for Howell more than a generation ago, Carter’s appeal will find a statewide audience. His message already has resonated in the 50th District, where Carter won his first term in 2017, defeating Republican incumbent Jackson Hunter Miller, and where he won re-election in 2019.