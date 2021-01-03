Opinion/Commentary: Virginia's 1902 Constitution: Era of disenfranchisement

When the delegates to Virginia’s constitutional convention gathered in Richmond in 1901, hatred for everything that Reconstruction had accomplished permeated the debates.

As a price of readmission to the Union after the Civil War, the former Confederate states had been obliged to write new, progressive state constitutions. In Virginia, that was the 1870 Underwood Constitution (named for its president, John C. Underwood, a federal judge despised by conservative Virginians).

A delegate at the 1901-02 convention denounced the 1870 Constitution as “the blackest page in the history of this State.” Its provisions, he maintained, “have held in subjection...a race of men whose forebears fashioned this nation.”

The 1901-02 delegates knew what they wanted: white supremacy. As one delegate proclaimed, to great applause, “I want it distinctly understood that I am a white man and propose to represent white interests.”

Another delegate was equally explicit: He sought “at any cost, to secure white supremacy” in Virginia and every one of its cities and counties. Being white was being destined to rule. “It is by way of intellectual superiority,” he said, “that the Anglo-Saxon claims the right of government.”