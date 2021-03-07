Opinion/Commentary: Virginia’s small businesses disadvantaged — and at taxpayer expense

Virginia taxpayers have been taken advantage of by the e-commerce giant Amazon through its lucrative economic development deals with the state.

While taxpayer dollars are funneled into such showy displays as Amazon’s Northern Virginia headquarters, local communities struggle with an unprecedented economic crisis. Virginia must consider a smarter approach to its spending — and that includes rescinding sweetheart deals that have gone directly to one of our nation’s most profitable corporations.

Virginia faced budget shortfalls in 2020, as the state grappled with rising unemployment and a significant decline in revenue. While the budget turned out better than some had expected, lawmakers will still need to find innovative ways to get back on track.

This year’s budget relied on $633 million less revenue than last year’s spending plan, suggesting a daunting road ahead for those in the commonwealth. Local governments such as Williamsburg are also bearing the brunt of this looming economic challenge, with serious financial implications for taxpayers across the state.