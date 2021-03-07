Opinion/Commentary: Virginia’s small businesses disadvantaged — and at taxpayer expense

Virginia taxpayers have been taken advantage of by the e-commerce giant Amazon through its lucrative economic development deals with the state.
While taxpayer dollars are funneled into such showy displays as Amazon’s Northern Virginia headquarters, local communities struggle with an unprecedented economic crisis. Virginia must consider a smarter approach to its spending — and that includes rescinding sweetheart deals that have gone directly to one of our nation’s most profitable corporations.
Virginia faced budget shortfalls in 2020, as the state grappled with rising unemployment and a significant decline in revenue. While the budget turned out better than some had expected, lawmakers will still need to find innovative ways to get back on track.
This year’s budget relied on $633 million less revenue than last year’s spending plan, suggesting a daunting road ahead for those in the commonwealth. Local governments such as Williamsburg are also bearing the brunt of this looming economic challenge, with serious financial implications for taxpayers across the state.
As Virginia begins to rebuild, it needs proven revenue generators that create high-paying jobs for Virginians. However, lawmakers must look toward generators that will not worsen the challenges facing small businesses: Virginia already lost many small businesses in 2020 — and many more are teetering on the brink of closing. These businesses are the backbone of the state’s economy, and every effort must be made to support them in the face of an unprecedented crisis.
Virginia should start on the path to a stronger 2021 by taking a closer look at the lucrative economic development incentives it has awarded to large companies, particularly those that have seen their coffers swell as a result of the pandemic.
Amazon, which has seen its business go gangbusters since the start of the pandemic, is case in point. In recent years, Virginia has offered Amazon 18 subsidies, totaling at least $823 million, according to one source. These incentives — built on promises of future job creation and sustained economic growth — have become a massive drain on the state budget.
Meanwhile, experts have found that Amazon fulfillment centers, for instance, consistently fail to create net job growth: Warehousing jobs increase, but “total private sector employment generally does not change.”
Unfortunately, Amazon is not the only company relying on subsides from those in the commonwealth. For instance, a recent watchdog report found that the state’s economic incentive programs spent nearly $315 million on tax credits to attract coal producers over the past decade, including one program that “no longer serves a purpose” because coal-fired electricity generation plants are being almost completely phased out. The report demonstrates the urgent need for such programs need to be overhauled — or, as was the case for coal tax credits, totally eliminated.
Meanwhile, many of these companies have no need for the profitable tax breaks and rewards they have been continually offered.
While restaurants and mom-and-pop shops shuttered nationwide due to the pandemic, Amazon saw its profits grow to record new heights this past year. Despite CEO Jeff Bezos warning investors of a possible loss due to COVID-19 expenses, the company managed to double its net profit year over year to $5.2 billion. Amazon also saw a “record-breaking holiday season,” as shoppers relied on the company for all or most of their gift purchases — at the expense of smaller brick-and-mortar retailers in our communities.
Serious reconsideration must be given to the subsidies that Virginia has offered in the past. The current economic conditions faced by Virginia and other states across the nation emphasize the urgent need for proven revenue generators. Subsidizing companies that are solely focused on their own bottom lines — and not the financial security of Virginia families — is a surefire way to drain the budget down the road.
Instead, Virginia should revisit its economic development deals with large corporations, while avoiding any unnecessary cost to the state’s small businesses and taxpayers in the process. This year, the stakes are just too high for lawmakers to suggest otherwise.
Robert B. Engel is the chief spokesperson for the Free & Fair Markets Initiative, a nonprofit watchdog group.
Information links:
https://www.cbpp.org/research/state-budget-and-tax/states-grappling-with-hit-to-tax-collections
https://richmond.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/assembly-wrapping-up-with-raises-for-teachers-state-workers-transformation-of-criminal-justice/article_846dd3e6-09e9-5ccc-ac8f-a01508138cc8.html ?
https://www.dailypress.com/virginiagazette/va-vg-williamsburg-tax-rate-0224-20210223-orj6mujaqnawxl6ovuygj35fh4-story.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/13/more-than-1200-amazon-delivery-drivers-laid-off.html?__source=iosappshare%7Ccom.apple.UIKit.activity.Mail
https://apnews.com/article/richmond-virginia-49bb2e02332d2f7da594d929587d4966
https://www.theverge.com/2020/7/30/21348368/amazon-q2-2020-earnings-covid-19-coronavirus-jeff-bezos
https://www.geekwire.com/2020/amazon-sold-billions-products-holiday-period-third-party-sales-50-globally/