Opinion/Commentary: Virginia’s greatest legacies at stake

In difficult times, it is sometimes helpful to think back.

Virginia has given so much to this nation — from Jamestown to the first definitions of our rights — that it can be challenging to single out accomplishments as the greatest. Yet there are two that define who we want to be and how we want to pursue that vision — and are so fundamental that without them, we are a different nation. Both were efforts led by Virginians.

What makes America great is not economic power or military power. It is a clear and noble vision of who we want to be. Thomas Jefferson defined it 244 years ago. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” Those words inspired the patriots who fought for our independence so long ago and have inspired every generation since.

To be clear, it does not define who they were or who we are. It defines who we want to be, who we are trying to be. We fall short — and we get up determined to do better.