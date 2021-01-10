Opinion/Commentary: Virginia’s 1971 Constitution: Promoting the common benefit

The declaration's standard, turning on "permanent common interest" and "attachment," was sufficiently open-ended to allow later generations to debate just how broad the franchise should be. In the early 19th century — the era of Jeffersonian and Jacksonian democracy — reformers, especially in the Piedmont and the Valley of Virginia, filed petition after petition asking for a convention to revise the 1776 Constitution.

Finally, a convention was held in 1829-30, making only modest reforms. Then, in 1850-51, another convention brought about essentially universal white male suffrage.

The Civil War and Reconstruction brought yet more voters to the rolls — former slaves and other Blacks who now would be enfranchised. But this was not to last. The progressive Constitution of 1870, which also created Virginia's first statewide system of public education, was overturned by the constitutional convention of 1901-02.

For the first time since the founding era, the trajectory was not an enlarged electorate. Instead, the Constitution of 1902 was an instrument of disenfranchisement, both of blacks and poor whites.

A key question of constitutional design is the question of what is meant by the creation of a political community. Who belongs, who does not? Who counts, who does not?