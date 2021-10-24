Opinion/Commentary: Virginia has the ability to fix crumbling schools

Virginia has put many safeguards in place to ensure that students in different subgroups have equitable access to meals, special curriculums and Governor’s Schools, and even in performance and growth as measured by the state Standards of Learning. For example, the commonwealth has made modest strides in ensuring that high-poverty students have more educational resources.

Unfortunately, the only safeguard that students have in regard to building quality, safety, health and accessibility is the VDOE’s Guidelines for School Facilities. These guidelines “recommend” certain standards be met when old schools are renovated or new schools are built. Just like Virginia’s Constitution only requires that the General Assembly “seek to” fund an adequate education, these facility guidelines fall short of guaranteeing all students have adequate schools and classrooms. Furthermore, a locality must have the capacity to build or renovate to even consider the “recommendations” in these guidelines.

School divisions in Virginia have an interesting dilemma in how to respond to school infrastructure issues. School boards are responsible for cleaning, maintaining, renovating and replacing school buildings. However, school boards have no control over the amount of money they receive. Additionally, most of the funding school boards are given are restricted through state and federal mandates.