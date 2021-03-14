Opinion/Commentary: Virginia expands basic health care

Our health care system can be hard to figure out and costly to use. For many Americans, getting access to birth control options is a challenge.

In most states, getting a prescription for birth control means first getting an appointment for an in-office visit with a doctor. These in-person visits are not always practical and can be a major burden, especially during the current pandemic when people may be afraid or unable to visit a doctor’s office in person. Cost of transportation, unpaid time off from work, and need for child care can make these visits more of a hassle to schedule.

In fact, many doctors believe some types of birth control, such as birth control pills, should be over-the-counter instead of prescription-only, to increase access for patients. Given their accessibility and expertise, pharmacists are uniquely positioned to help fill the need. There are now over 3000 pharmacies across the country providing direct access to self-administered birth control, such as pills, patches, and rings.

However, their ability to expand access to contraception depends on state law.