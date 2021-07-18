Opinion/Commentary: Value of low-key lifestyle comes to the fore

I keep reading in the press about how critical it is for teenagers and college students to get vaccinated because we are the age group most out in the world, traveling between different social circles and therefore potentially spreading COVID.

While I’m all for everyone who can get vaccinated getting vaccinated, I think there are some of us who may celebrate our immunity by continuing only in the small groups to which we have become accustomed. It’s not that we are afraid of COVID, it’s just that the pandemic taught us that we like a little bit of quiet in our lives.

Instead of this being seen as lingering fear of the pandemic, or as depression or anxiety, maybe it’s just introverts being introverts and wanting to hang on to the moment in time where everyone was on the same page with us.

Teens who are celebrated are often the TikTok celebrities with millions of followers, or even the Student Council presidents who do the important work of keeping up the spirits of big crowds. But what about those of us who look to bring about change in the quieter corners, like volunteering at the public library and writing for the school newspaper?