Opinion/Commentary: Vaccinated? Assemble with care

The CDC does suggest you be tested if you develop symptoms that could be COVID-19. You should then stay isolated until you are shown to be uninfected.

If you are fully vaccinated, you should still avoid social settings that include multiple unvaccinated households. And, you should avoid medium-to-large crowds because of the increased risk. You also should continue to wear a well-fitted mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain physical distance when outside the home. Worshipping indoors at a synagogue, mosque or church is still not advisable unless all attending are vaccinated.

Also unchanged are travel recommendations: The CDC recommends avoiding travel even if you are fully vaccinated. The aim of delaying travel is to protect yourself and others from the small risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, since travel on public transportation exposes you to unvaccinated people from multiple households.

So in the face of continued pandemic transmission and new viral variants, we all need to remain vigilant and observe good health practices even after being vaccinated. However, it is very good news that we can prudently lift some of the restrictions that have so limited our ability to be with loved ones. This is especially good news for seniors who are particularly vulnerable to the downside of isolation.

Dr. William Petri is the Wade Hampton Frost Professor of Medicine and vice chair for research of the University of Virginia Department of Medicine. His areas of expertise include infectious diseases and international health. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.