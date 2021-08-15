Opinion/Commentary: Untold history gets its chance

Some of those taking the slavery tour said they had come with no awareness of Jefferson’s relationship to slavery, how he had others flog his enslaved workers, how he had separated loved ones, and how he had kept generations of families in bondage.

The progress at Monticello in telling the stories of all those who lived and worked there clearly impressed Smith.

America is entering a new period of learning and unlearning the myths of history of a nation that once held the values of white supremacy high and taught students that slavery was an institution long gone and best forgotten.

Smith takes on the role of a former high school teacher, which he is, suddenly producing new perspectives and knowledge of the everyday lives of enslaved Americans and what is being passed on about their generations of contributions and degradations.

Slavery in New York City from 1626 to the Civil War period is a fascinating subject in his book.

A guided tour of lower Manhattan introduces readers through 31 pages to more than 200 years of Northern slavery so extensive that, by the mid-18th century, one in six residents was enslaved and almost half of all households had at least one enslaved person — more than a quarter of the labor force.