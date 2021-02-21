Opinion/Commentary: Tweeting is for the birds

It’s hard to remember a time when I wrote letters on paper — before the advent of email. My father’s parents moved to Florida when I was born, and as soon as I could put two words together, I was coaxed to write to them. My mother recently downsized and passed along a bag of letters I had written to her when I moved to another state and started a family. They read like a diary of my kids’ lives, written when I lacked the time to enter much more than statistics in their baby books.

After saving 5,000 communiqués in my electronic mailbox, I was notified that it was about to burst. Why would I hang on to a conglomeration of mostly irrelevant missives? It’s not like I’m going to print them out for posterity … yet “delete permanently” seemed so final. These days, I send what looks like footnotes to my kids, with messages so concise they can be squeezed into a text.

I think again of my grandmother, who spoke to her family regularly, despite having to pay for each toll call. If there was a bit of gossip to share about the latest family escapades, she would say coyly “a little birdie told me....”