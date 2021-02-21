Opinion/Commentary: Trump influence gets test in Virginia

“The corresponding piece of this is that the Republican Party has never been so far to the right. It is Donald Trump’s party in a state that detests Trump, except in the rural areas. It’s no accident that Trump lost Virginia by 5% in 2016 and over 10% in 2020.”

According to Sabato, “the Senate’s ‘not guilty’ verdict actually hurts the GOP. Instead of being out of the picture, Trump is still painting the picture. Trump has also pushed all the Republican statewide candidates even further to the right. At the very least, they have to praise Trump and pretend he’s innocent. It’s really going to get interesting if Trump is under indictment by November.”

One very unusual but real possibility this year is that a split of Republicans over Trump will hurt GOP candidates through the formation of new parties or factions. Already, former 5th District GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman of Nelson County has joined a chorus of current and former Republicans strongly critical of Trump after losing a nomination battle last year to Rep. Bob Good, a one-time Liberty University athletics official supportive of the ex-president.

Bob Holsworth, a Richmond-based political scientist with decades of experience as a Virginia Commonwealth University professor and political consultant, finds an immediate third-party option for Republicans unlikely.