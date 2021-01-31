Opinion/Commentary: Today's top threats: Defeating them requires rethinking our idea of national security

In the early 20th century, President Theodore Roosevelt added a corollary to what had become known as the Monroe Doctrine. He asserted an American right to intervene anywhere in the hemisphere to thwart the influence of newly ambitious European powers such as Germany.

As Nazi Germany and militarist Japan consolidated power in the late 1930s, President Franklin D. Roosevelt came to see a new threat. He grasped that German domination of Europe and Japanese control of much of Asia would enable the Axis powers to integrate the natural resources, industrial power and skilled labor of Eurasia into their war machines. Such a world would give these empires enormous economic influence over distant regions and endanger the fundamental institutional practices and core values of the United States.

"The logic of such implications," said Roosevelt, "would lead us to embark on a course of action which would subject our producers, consumers, and foreign traders, and ultimately the entire nation, to the regimentation of a totalitarian system."

World War II, then, bequeathed two overriding strategic lessons for the Cold War: the need for overseas bases and military might to avoid another Pearl Harbor and the necessity of preventing any adversary or coalition of adversaries from dominating the Eurasian land mass.