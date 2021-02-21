Opinion/Commentary: To save lives, step up seniors' vaccinations

As we face another major surge in virus due to the new more contagious variants, time is running out to protect those at greatest risk of perishing and to reduce the burden on our hospitals.

So why are older adults being left to die?

For many critics, there is suspicion of ageism in the current policies. They are asking: “If any group other than the elderly faced the virus with this high risk of death, would those at far less risk receive vaccine first?”

Ironically, one of the justifications for moving vaccine away from older adults was to reduce the virus’s toll on minority communities.

Everything — from their increased medical needs, to lack of internet access, to living in multi-generational households, as many do — leaves older people exposed to a virus that is almost always deadly to them. Older people live in fear that the next grocery store visit will result in a death sentence.

Yet, last month, the state advised health districts to focus roughly 50% of their vaccine allocations on the 65-and-older group, leaving one to wonder why the other half would be applied to those at relatively little risk of harm.