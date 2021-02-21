Opinion/Commentary: To save lives, step up seniors' vaccinations

Allowing young, healthy workers a vaccine before those at high risk of dying is considered to be unethical and immoral by many people, including South Carolina Gov. Henry McMasters.
COVID-19 is almost exclusively the severest threat to older people. Nearly 97 out of 100 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia occur in people 50 years of age and older, as of Feb. 9. Over 90% of deaths are in people 60 years and over.
Vaccines are proved to prevent death almost 100% of the time, but they are in limited supply. They could be used entirely to save the most lives, reduce the most serious illness, and decompress our clogged hospitals — but that is not happening.
Instead, today in Virginia much of the vaccine has been allocated to those at relatively low risk of harm — primarily young, healthy workers; people in migrant labor camps; people in prisons, and others — while older adults who face death from the virus remain vulnerable for months longer than necessary.
Placing older Virginians and adults with underlying conditions in front of the vaccine line would quickly stop virus-related deaths and most hospitalizations in Virginia. But on our current track, hundreds more will die avoidable deaths and thousands will be hospitalized.
Many hospital intensive care units have been running close to or at full capacity. ICUs operating at full occupancy have shown that the risk of death almost doubles for anyone in that ICU. Compromised quality of care will be a major concern for all people needing acute care if we don’t immunize older Virginians in a hurry.
As we face another major surge in virus due to the new more contagious variants, time is running out to protect those at greatest risk of perishing and to reduce the burden on our hospitals.
So why are older adults being left to die?
For many critics, there is suspicion of ageism in the current policies. They are asking: “If any group other than the elderly faced the virus with this high risk of death, would those at far less risk receive vaccine first?”
Ironically, one of the justifications for moving vaccine away from older adults was to reduce the virus’s toll on minority communities.
Everything — from their increased medical needs, to lack of internet access, to living in multi-generational households, as many do — leaves older people exposed to a virus that is almost always deadly to them. Older people live in fear that the next grocery store visit will result in a death sentence.
Yet, last month, the state advised health districts to focus roughly 50% of their vaccine allocations on the 65-and-older group, leaving one to wonder why the other half would be applied to those at relatively little risk of harm.
The first order of business in any health crisis with limited resources is to save the most lives. The question then is: Why are older adults not worthy of this moral, ethical and medical mandate? Time is running out to answer that.
Tell Gov. Ralph Northam and Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey today to save the most lives and help our beleaguered hospitals by using all vaccine on those at most risk of harm and death. Save older Virginians. We’re the ones dying.
F. Michael Martin is a retired senior executive for a health-care nonprofit. He has served as chair on the boards of various non-profit organizations dedicated to aging related issues and co-authored articles on health-care reform for older adults. He lives in Williamsburg.
