Opinion/Commentary: To fear or not to fear...

Lemony Snicket says, “There are two kinds of fears: rational and irrational — or in simpler terms, fears that make sense and fears that don’t.”

For example, when I was a child, I played with popsicle sticks in the dirt at our schoolyard. We did not have a lot of toys. (Cue the violins.) One day an older boy taunted me by riding his bike straight through my Popsicle stick edifice, stirring up dust and splintering the wood. After the third run through, I yanked him off his bicycle, not bothering to consider that the child towered over me. That big boy sat on my shoulders then punched my face until he drew blood. Fortunately, the sight of blood streaming out of my nose startled him. He biked away. As a child, I did not experience the rational fear that keeps reasonable people alive.

On the other hand, all my life, I’ve been irrationally frightened of creatures that cannot harm me, like puppies. When my goldendoodle, Sadie, was about 6 months old, she’d give me a funny look, then would dash toward me. Of course, I’d run away, which resulted in her chasing me around the house. At times, I felt so terrified that the hair on my arms stood up.