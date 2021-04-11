Opinion/Commentary: Time to examine putting our money where our values are, Virginia

We found that health care, education, and housing are receiving the most attention. These are the same issues we must tackle to create a more equitable and thriving commonwealth.

Impact investing is on the rise.

The trend in Virginia is that more actors are making impact investments each year. Why? Because they realize they can have social and environmental impact alongside financial returns.

Look to the role models.More than a dozen organizations were celebrated by respondents as being leaders in the state. Virginia Community Capital, Richmond Memorial Health Foundation, and the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond were called out for having remarkable impact in the Richmond area.

We need more networking, training and support.

There are substantial barriers to impact investing, including a lack of opportunity for learning, a dearth of training and resources, limited public examples of success and a tendency to be risk averse.

Luckily, these obstacles are also opportunities. Understanding where the gaps are is half the battle.

Next, we need professional development training. We need a place where people can learn best practices from around the country. We need a framework for sharing investment opportunities and working collaboratively to unlock millions of dollars in new capital. With these advancements, we can take important steps to improve the lives of all Virginians.

Christine Mahoney is professor of Public Policy and Politics at the University of Virginia’s Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy and director of social entrepreneurship at the University of Virginia. Read the full study at https://static1.squarespace.com/static/54fda192e4b00126ca6b9246/t/5f8ef90907e6730b913587d4/1603205430424/ Virginia+Impact+Investing+ Forum+Report+%282%29.pdf.