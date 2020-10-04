Opinion/Commentary: This year, flu shots more important that ever

This year has burdened us all with a widespread health tragedy of previously unimaginable proportions.

As of this writing, there have been more than 30 million confirmed COVID-19 infections across the globe and we are approaching 1 million lives lost due to this pandemic.

Here in the United States, some 6.7 million cases have been counted and nearly 200,000 deaths (one-fifth of the total casualties) have occurred. Virginia accounts for more than 141,000 of those confirmed cases and more than 3,000 deaths.

Those numbers continue to rise and are almost certainly an underrepresentation of the true toll of this deadly virus.

As fate would have it, we continue to battle the effects of COVID-19 as influenza season approaches. And because of that, it is more critical than ever for all Virginians to get a flu shot this year.

The fact of the matter is that millions of Americans get the flu each year. During the 2019-2020 flu season, the virus resulted in more than 18 million medical visits, 410,000 hospitalizations, and at least 24,000 deaths.