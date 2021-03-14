Opinion/Commentary: The importance of names: Acknowledging, or denying, others' humanity

The recent proposal by the Biden administration to remove the term “alien” from U.S. immigration law and replace it with the word “noncitizen” confirms the importance of how we choose to refer to people.
Names are the tools of the trade in an ugly side of our society: present-day slavery.
Today, the sad trade of human trafficking is a global business. In the U.S. we are witnesses to the somber spectacle of Latin American immigrants who are brought into our country by “coyotes”: human traffickers who charge for smuggling people across the Mexican border, often with tragic consequences.
But the U.S. is not the only place where this trade is going on. A few years ago, in the vicinity of Puerto Plata, a city on the north coast of the Dominican Republic, I found a combination of factors that produced a “perfect storm” of human exploitation.
Thousands of Haitian women and men worked in the sugar cane plantations located in the hinterland of the region. These workers lived in the bateyes: shanty towns where they were kept under watch by guards armed with guns to keep them from running away, since many of them were in debt with the plantation for the food and lodging they received.
Their kids did not have the opportunity to attend schools or to receive medical assistance. Often, they were also refused a birth certificate by the Dominican authorities, which reduced them to a legal status of less than human.
Some of these children migrated to the beach resorts in the vicinity of Puerto Plata, not far from the sugar plantations. There they lived on the Malecon, the waterfront of the city. Others came directly from Haiti, lured by human traffickers with the promise of a better life.
It was not long before some of these children were approached by foreign men, who engaged them to provide sexual services. The children, some younger than 10, without a family, a government, or a society to protect them, became easy prey to the horror.
In the course of observing the work of volunteer organizations that tried to help these abused children, I noticed that the kids almost never referred to themselves by their true names. Rather, they were known with diminutive nicknames such as “Jimmy” or “Johnny.”
The use of diminutive nicknames, when referring to enslaved persons, is a way to dehumanize them and to transform a human being into an animal, or an object. We call horses and dogs also by only one name.
In the United States, enslaved persons were referred to with nicknames. They did not have birth certificates, or baptismal records, to claim a human identity. They were denied education, health care, and freedom of movement. Without a name, they were not human; and without humanity, they had no rights.
The end of slavery did not, however, result in the full restoration of the former slaves’ dignity. Well into the 1950s in the southern U.S., women of color were denied the use of the term “Mrs.” in front of their names, even if they were lawfully married. That was a status reserved for white married women.
Names are important: they give each one of us a sense of identity. They tie us to our families, our homes, and our fundamental dignity as humans. But names are inconvenient to modern enslavers: After all, it is easier to abuse a human being if they are only known by a nickname… or addressed as “aliens.”
The Biden administration’s decision to change how we name migrants is a step in the right direction.
Ricardo Preve is a film director who immigrated from Argentina to Charlottesville in 1976. He is a former member of the Board of Directors of the Virginia Film Festival.