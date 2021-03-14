Opinion/Commentary: The importance of names: Acknowledging, or denying, others' humanity

Some of these children migrated to the beach resorts in the vicinity of Puerto Plata, not far from the sugar plantations. There they lived on the Malecon, the waterfront of the city. Others came directly from Haiti, lured by human traffickers with the promise of a better life.

It was not long before some of these children were approached by foreign men, who engaged them to provide sexual services. The children, some younger than 10, without a family, a government, or a society to protect them, became easy prey to the horror.

In the course of observing the work of volunteer organizations that tried to help these abused children, I noticed that the kids almost never referred to themselves by their true names. Rather, they were known with diminutive nicknames such as “Jimmy” or “Johnny.”

The use of diminutive nicknames, when referring to enslaved persons, is a way to dehumanize them and to transform a human being into an animal, or an object. We call horses and dogs also by only one name.

In the United States, enslaved persons were referred to with nicknames. They did not have birth certificates, or baptismal records, to claim a human identity. They were denied education, health care, and freedom of movement. Without a name, they were not human; and without humanity, they had no rights.