Opinion/Commentary: The faster, the better: Widespread vaccination needed quickly to deter mutations

We expect all viruses to mutate. When a virus is as widespread as COVID-19, what we worry about is that eventually these mutations will allow the virus to evade the vaccine. If only high-risk Americans get vaccinated, while lower-risk Americans decline vaccination, we create a scenario where low-risk Americans provide a breeding ground for variants. If you are in a low-risk group, not getting vaccinated endangers higher-risk groups. It is ultimately everyone’s individual decision, but know that these choices affect others we love.

Between naturally occurring infections and vaccination, we need to get to at least 80% of Americans to have COVID-19 antibodies to stop its spread. To truly grasp what is at stake with our vaccination campaign, picture two scenarios.

In the first scenario, America embraces vaccines. We rapidly vaccinate America, and campaign to vaccinate the world. In this scenario, few new variants develop, and we have time to target them with updated versions of the vaccines. With rapid vaccination, we move on from COVID-19. Life is different, but COVID-19 is no longer ubiquitous.