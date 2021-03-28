Opinion/Commentary: The faster, the better: Widespread vaccination needed quickly to deter mutations

As the weather turns warmer, we find ourselves welcoming long-awaited good news in the global fight against COVID-19. The approved vaccines, triumphs of decades of great science and incredible international collaboration, are not only extraordinarily effective but safe. This winter’s ferocious spike in cases and deaths is firmly on a downward trajectory. More than 100 million vaccines have been delivered to the arms of 20% of the U.S. population, with 3 million-plus additional doses administered each day.
Data from Israel, the world’s leader in vaccines per capita, demonstrates real-world use of vaccines is more than 95% effective in protecting from symptomatic cases. Recent data also shows it is more than 90% effective against asymptomatic infections. Most of the documented asymptomatic cases in previously vaccinated patients occur with viral loads so low that they are unlikely to be contagious. There is much to celebrate.
Despite the good news, however, there are still reasons to be wary. Science, once a sacred space of political neutrality, has become a political battleground. Disinformation abounds.
Most concerning, there is still significant vaccine hesitancy.
As a physician, I welcome patients’ investment in their care and concern about what goes into their bodies. Some groups of Americans have received outright mistreatment at the hand of the medical community, and caution is reasonable.
It’s important to remind everyone of the differences between COVID-19 and the common flu. COVID-19 is at least twice as deadly and two to five times more infectious. Of the more than 130 million vaccines given worldwide, there have been no deaths clearly attributed to the vaccine. AstraZeneca has been under close scrutiny for possible links to blood clots, but these events are still exceedingly rare.
In the U.S., anaphylaxis, a serious allergic reaction that requires immediate intervention, occurs in less than one out of every 5 million vaccine doses. The average American is 25,000 times more likely to die from a case of COVID-19 than to have anaphylaxis. The odds of dying from COVID infection are even worse if you have medical problems or if you are an at-risk group. Traditionally, more than 95% of all vaccine side effects occur in the first 30 days after injection. We have this data from our vaccine trials and now from real-world experience, and the COVID-19 vaccines are remarkably safe in the short-term.
If someone chooses to delay or decline vaccination, this means accepting a very real short-term risk of death from COVID-19 infection to avoid a theoretical and unlikely long-term side effect from the vaccines.
Most patients in my office now largely accept these facts. What goes misunderstood is the risk in waiting longer for widespread vaccination. To understand what more is at stake, we must discuss the complicated topic of variants.
We expect all viruses to mutate. When a virus is as widespread as COVID-19, what we worry about is that eventually these mutations will allow the virus to evade the vaccine. If only high-risk Americans get vaccinated, while lower-risk Americans decline vaccination, we create a scenario where low-risk Americans provide a breeding ground for variants. If you are in a low-risk group, not getting vaccinated endangers higher-risk groups. It is ultimately everyone’s individual decision, but know that these choices affect others we love.
Between naturally occurring infections and vaccination, we need to get to at least 80% of Americans to have COVID-19 antibodies to stop its spread. To truly grasp what is at stake with our vaccination campaign, picture two scenarios.
In the first scenario, America embraces vaccines. We rapidly vaccinate America, and campaign to vaccinate the world. In this scenario, few new variants develop, and we have time to target them with updated versions of the vaccines. With rapid vaccination, we move on from COVID-19. Life is different, but COVID-19 is no longer ubiquitous.
In the second scenario, America is slow to vaccinate. In this instance, we will continue to have small pockets of high case rates where variants develop that evade the vaccine. We may be able to eventually target those variants with new vaccines, but we never hit the magic “herd immunity” threshold of 80%. In this scenario, America could experience years, if not decades, of rolling outbreaks. COVID-19 will still be very much in our everyday lives.
In World War II, if someone was not fighting, he or she was likely building the planes to send into battle. America banded together to fight a common enemy. The race to vaccination should carry the same unifying banner — we are at war with an invisible enemy. The longer we wait for vaccination, the greater the chance we will never vanquish our foe.
I wholeheartedly believe that the evidence behind the vaccines is so overwhelmingly positive that most people, when given accurate information, will come to the same conclusion: We need to vaccinate America and the world as fast as possible. We are in this together.
Dr. Michael Ayers is a physician at the University of Virginia Medical Center specializing in sports and cardiovascular medicine, and an assistant professor.