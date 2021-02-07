Opinion/Commentary: Teach a boy to fish (but hopefully not to fib)

However, before we left, I found an establishment I believed would provide a fail-proof fishing experience. After paying an entry fee, all you had to do was drop your line into a narrow channel where hundreds of fish flashed by — so many you could dip your hand into the water and grab a few. I can’t remember what kind of place this was — maybe hatchery that needed to thin out the fish herd? Regardless, our son could hardly contain himself when we arrived.

Standing above the stream, he slipped a plastic orange worm onto his hook. The child smiled then cast his line into the water. He spent the next hour or so, reeling and casting, reeling and casting. Nothing. Not even a nibble.

After a while, his smile faded; his little shoulders slumped. At one point, our son swung wide and landed his line in a bush several feet away. When I went over to disentangle it, I found a dead fish lying in the dirt. Not only had its piscine soul passed on to the Great Blue Yonder, but its earthly remains had begun to decompose.

I didn’t think twice. I slipped the fake worm off of the hook, looked for the least ravaged part of the fish, then jammed the hook into its putrid flesh. I slid the mess into the water, gingerly dragging the line as I walked. I yelled, “Fish! Fish! Reel it in!” Which he did.