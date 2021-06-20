Opinion/Commentary: Sticky baseballs: The physics of the latest scandal in Major League Baseball

Pitchers want more friction between their fingers and the baseball, and they supposedly are using some interesting substances to accomplish this. According to a recent Sports Illustrated article, “pitchers have begun experimenting with drumstick resin and surfboard wax. … They use Tyrus Sticky Grip, Firm Grip spray, Pelican Grip Dip stick and Spider Tack, a glue intended for use in World’s Strongest Man competitions and whose advertisements show someone using it to lift a cinder block with his palm.” That article noted one instance of a ball so sticky players could see fingerprints on it, and another story in which a ball could be stuck to a person’s open hand with his palm facing the ground. All of these sticky substances would increase friction and thus give pitchers a better grip on the ball.

More spin makes pitches harder to hit.

Today’s sticky fingers are the latest attempts by players to gain an unfair advantage. But how does sticky stuff make a pitch harder to hit? It helps increase spin rate.

Unless a pitcher throws a knuckleball, which has very little spin, all baseballs are spinning at well over 1,000 revolutions per minute when they leave pitchers’ hands. That spin creates a force — let’s call it the spin force — that causes baseballs to move and curve in ways that can throw off hitters.