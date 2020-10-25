Opinion/Commentary: State battles key in this election

The nation is understandably focused on this year’s presidential election, and several pundits suggest that it could unfold much like the 2000 contest, when the Florida vote-counting was stopped and the state was declared for George W. Bush.
Florida will be key again this year. If the vote there is inconclusive, we are in for a bumpy ride — and many state results likely will hinge on litigation.
More than 300 lawsuits already have been filed this year challenging various provisions of state law — on everything from the rationale for absentee balloting, to the number and location of drop boxes, to whether voters have properly completed their ballots. The litigation could go on for weeks, depending on the closeness of the election.
But this election is about much more than the presidency or the Congress. Significant electoral battles are occurring in the states as well, and even if Florida results arrive early, there could be substantial legal challenges in other states — because so much is at stake at this level.
There are 11 gubernatorial contests, 10 elections for state attorneys general, and more than 100 state ballot initiatives across the country — including Virginia’s proposed constitutional amendment to change how redistricting is done in the commonwealth.
But most significantly, this election will determine the composition of 86 out of 99 state legislative chambers, and the results may flip control from one party to another, just prior to the 2021 redistricting occurring in every state.
With some exceptions, state legislatures will draw the lines in 2021 for future congressional districts and state legislative contests. With that tool, they exercise substantial control not just of state government, but of the House of Representatives as well.
Many people recall the 2010 midterm elections, when the Republicans decimated the Democrats and captured control of the Congress. What few remember, however, is how these midterms affected state legislatures and redistricting.
Prior to the 2010 election, Democrats held the majority of seats in 60 of 99 legislative chambers nationwide and controlled both chambers in 27 states. After the election, the balance had totally flipped, and Republicans had the majority in 59 chambers and held both chambers in 26 states. This allowed the GOP to control the decennial redistricting process by drawing districts to cement their majorities and creating new congressional districts favoring their party for the next decade.
Hence, 2020 is not simply about the next four years, but the next 10 or decade.
And for these races, the results could hinge on court interpretation of myriad laws that differ from state to state. Take, for example, state laws for the counting of absentee ballots.
A majority of states presently do not accept absentee ballots received after Election Day, even if they are postmarked weeks in advance. And we know what happens if the mail is disrupted.
In 2018, for example, 7,700 mail-in ballots in South Florida counties were rejected because they arrived after the state’s Election Day deadline. According to a recent analysis by NPR, more than 550,000 mail-in ballots nationwide were rejected in this year’s presidential primaries, some for things that easily could have been addressed if the vote had been cast in person.
While there are no state legislative races in Virginia this fall, the commonwealth has been proactive in protecting the right to vote. The General Assembly recently enacted measures permitting localities to install ballot drop boxes, provided funds for prepaid postage for mail-in ballots, and allowed no-excuse absentee voting a full 45 days before the election. And Attorney General Mark Herring recently obtained a federal court order protecting the ability of Virginians to have their mail-in votes counted.
The 2020 election is the most significant in more than a century. And how states count the votes will determine not just the results, but how soon we receive them and the extent to which they will be embraced by the public. In some states, final results may not be known for weeks, and only after numerous court fights over state law.
If Americans have not learned during the COVID pandemic that states matter, they are about to find out.
David J. Toscano retired from the Virginia House of Delegates in January after 14 years of service, including seven years as Democratic Leader. He is the author of “Challenges in Democracy: Why States Matter to the Future of the Nation,” forthcoming from University Press of Virginia.
