Opinion/Commentary: State battles key in this election

The nation is understandably focused on this year’s presidential election, and several pundits suggest that it could unfold much like the 2000 contest, when the Florida vote-counting was stopped and the state was declared for George W. Bush.

Florida will be key again this year. If the vote there is inconclusive, we are in for a bumpy ride — and many state results likely will hinge on litigation.

More than 300 lawsuits already have been filed this year challenging various provisions of state law — on everything from the rationale for absentee balloting, to the number and location of drop boxes, to whether voters have properly completed their ballots. The litigation could go on for weeks, depending on the closeness of the election.

But this election is about much more than the presidency or the Congress. Significant electoral battles are occurring in the states as well, and even if Florida results arrive early, there could be substantial legal challenges in other states — because so much is at stake at this level.

There are 11 gubernatorial contests, 10 elections for state attorneys general, and more than 100 state ballot initiatives across the country — including Virginia’s proposed constitutional amendment to change how redistricting is done in the commonwealth.