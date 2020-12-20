Opinion/Commentary: South of the Zoom screen where fashion doesn’t matter

This morning, I combined my light clothes with my dark clothes in the washing machine — an unthinkable act in my prior life. As the washer churned and my whites got dingier, I realized my universe had shifted. For good or bad, my pandemic life bears little resemblance to my pre-pandemic life.

My appearance has become more feral. I used to get my eyebrows threaded by a woman at a local mall — the same mall that went under last month. I lack the manual dexterity to tweeze, so now a shelf of brow luxuriates above my face mask.

I used to comb my hair every morning. Now I don’t always remember. Often, when taking a walk with only my shadow as a companion, I’ll notice that shadow includes an exuberant hair wave springing at a right angle from my left ear.

South of the Zoom screen where fashion doesn’t matter, I rotate between two sets of sweatpants: old, black and baggy (my favorite) and new slimming sweatpants from Costco. These shiny pants sport a tiny hole where I carelessly cut through the packaging and the clothing. I wear them when I want to impress others, usually on the rare occasions when I am taking a socially distanced walk with another masked human being.