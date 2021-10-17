Opinion/Commentary: Some fears need de-escalating; others should be obeyed

The grandmother called up at me. “Can you please help him?”

My first impulse was to shout the Louisville story, then point out how I couldn’t be trusted with children on escalators. Instead, I worked up my courage, grabbed the child’s hand and we descended without incident.

When I told my husband what happened, he asked, “Why didn’t you just take the elevator?”

It didn’t occur to me. My fear of escalators had paralyzed my brain, rendering me incapable of coming up with an alternative solution to the problem.

The only thing worse than living a life affected by paralyzing fear is living a life afflicted by paralyzing stupidity.

When I was in college, I loved the thrill of a good adventure. My junior year, I worked as the resident advisor for a group of first-year women. One dull weeknight, I planned to liven things up by taking a few girls to get ice cream sundaes at Blood and Bones, a restaurant a couple of miles away. We walked down the well-lit main road before the sun set, then we turned onto the country road where the restaurant was located.