Opinion/Commentary: SNAP benefits rising for millions of Americans

The 2018 farm bill required the USDA to update the Thrifty Food Plan by studying “current food prices, food composition data, consumption patterns and dietary guidance.”

It called for a review to take place by 2022 and every five years thereafter. The USDA completed the review in August 2021.

What a difference

Anti-poverty advocates have long argued that SNAP benefits are too low.

Even in a strong economy, more than 1 in 5 SNAP recipients would use up their benefits by the middle of the month, and 1 in 3 depleted them by the end of the third week.

And 61% of SNAP recipients said the cost of healthy food prevented them from eating better, according to USDA research released in June 2021.

Researchers estimate that the maximum benefit will now cover the cost of modest meals in 79% of counties, compared with only 4% of counties under the old formula.

This update to national nutrition standards could pull 2.4 million SNAP recipients out of poverty, including more than 1 million children, the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a think tank, has estimated.

Without further action by Congress, future administrations will revisit the Thrifty Food Plan every five years and may again use it to adjust the amount of SNAP benefits.

Dr. Tracy Roof is an associate professor of political science at the University of Richmond. This commentary is excerpted from The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. For the full version, go to https://theconversation.com/snap-benefits-are-rising-for-millions-of-americans-thanks-to-a-long-overdue-thrifty-food-plan-update-167876.