Opinion/Commentary: Science versus skepticism

What do you do when you match the demographic of disparity?

The COVID-19 pandemic highlights old wounds for the African American community. We’ve been hit harder by this disease, just as we’ve been hit harder by diabetes, high blood pressure and stroke. None of this is by coincidence — quite the opposite. The outcomes of these disease processes can be anticipated due to the health impact of systemic racism within our communities. And now we’re being asked to trust a vaccine from the same system.

As a doctor, as an African American, and as a woman, I got the vaccine, and I’m encouraging others to do it as well. But I understand the skepticism.

As a doctor, I take on the responsibilities required by the Hippocratic Oath: to first do no harm. In honoring that commitment, I’ve followed the data and studied the science.

The first glimmer of hope, as I followed the COVID-19 studies, came with the conclusions of the vaccine clinical trials and, specifically, their proven safety and efficacy. The study of mRNA as a vehicle of therapy is not new. In fact, it has been used in a number of modalities for the past 15 years, but the timing of its use to halt a disease process causing the deaths of millions worldwide is unprecedented and is truly a marker of the innovative potential in medicine to save lives.