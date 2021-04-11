Opinion/Commentary: Remembering Wythe, Jefferson’s mentor

On April 13, as the University of Virginia observes the 278th anniversary of the birth of the school’s father, Thomas Jefferson, it is interesting to consider the man who arguably could be called UVa’s “grandfather,” George Wythe.

Jefferson’s designs for his university reflect the positive educational experience that he enjoyed in Williamsburg as Wythe’s legal student and as an undergraduate at the College of William & Mary. This significant time in his life noticeably shaped his plans for the school’s curriculum, architecture, and purpose.

It is little known that Jefferson was not necessarily on a leadership path when he arrived in the Colonial capital at the end of his 16th year, as a mostly unsupervised college student. When he wasn’t studying, he often kept company with card sharps, horse racers, and other players. He had lost his father at age 14 and appeared to lack good adult role models.

He wrote later: “When I consider that at fourteen years of age the whole care and direction of myself was thrown on myself entirely, without a relative or a friend qualified to advise or guide me, and recollect the various sorts of bad company with which I associated from time to time, I am astonished that I did not turn off with some of them, and become as worthless to society as they were.”