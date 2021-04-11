Opinion/Commentary: Remembering Wythe, Jefferson’s mentor

On April 13, as the University of Virginia observes the 278th anniversary of the birth of the school’s father, Thomas Jefferson, it is interesting to consider the man who arguably could be called UVa’s “grandfather,” George Wythe.
Jefferson’s designs for his university reflect the positive educational experience that he enjoyed in Williamsburg as Wythe’s legal student and as an undergraduate at the College of William & Mary. This significant time in his life noticeably shaped his plans for the school’s curriculum, architecture, and purpose.
It is little known that Jefferson was not necessarily on a leadership path when he arrived in the Colonial capital at the end of his 16th year, as a mostly unsupervised college student. When he wasn’t studying, he often kept company with card sharps, horse racers, and other players. He had lost his father at age 14 and appeared to lack good adult role models.
He wrote later: “When I consider that at fourteen years of age the whole care and direction of myself was thrown on myself entirely, without a relative or a friend qualified to advise or guide me, and recollect the various sorts of bad company with which I associated from time to time, I am astonished that I did not turn off with some of them, and become as worthless to society as they were.”
He asked: “Well, which of these kinds of reputation should I prefer — that of a horse jockey, a fox hunter, an orator, or the honest advocate of my country’s rights?’
In his late teens, Jefferson changed course and began associating with some “characters of very high standing,” in his words, “scientific, professional and dignified men.” Chief among these were George Wythe, under whom he studied for five years as Wythe’s legal apprentice; Jefferson’s undergraduate professor William Small, who nurtured his love of the sciences; and Colonial English Gov. Francis Fauquier, at whose elegant table young Jefferson often dined with his teachers.
George Wythe, in particular, would help to radicalize the youth, teaching him to become, in Jefferson’s words, an “honest advocate” of America’s rights.
Over the years, they formed a close bond, like that of father and son. Jefferson studied in Wythe’s home law office and was treated as a member of the family. He accompanied his teacher to court and also to Virginia’s legislature, where Wythe served as senior statesman. Jefferson referred to Wythe as his “second father,” “beloved mentor,” and “one of the greatest men of the age,” to whom he was indebted for “whatever I am myself.”
As he planned his new university, Jefferson hoped to foster similar familial relationships among professors and pupils in his “Academical Village.” In a departure from the scattered living arrangements at other schools, he built faculty homes with classrooms on the first floor and student lodgings next door, in a row of rooms. Lovely gardens in the back served as places for congenial discussion and reflection.
Jefferson’s broad, innovative curriculum also reflected the wide scope of subjects that he had studied under Wythe’s direction. As his legal apprentice, Wythe could easily have limited Jefferson’s education to the fundamentals of law — equipping him only with a profession, a trade. Beyond that, he provided to Jefferson the equivalent of an advanced degree from the world’s finest university in history, government, political science, literature, languages, and classical and Enlightenment philosophy.
Jefferson was given wide latitude in choosing his own studies, and he offered similar freedoms to University of Virginia students.
While some of America’s oldest colleges, such as Harvard and Yale, were founded primarily to teach religious principles, Jefferson wanted his university to be free from specific religious strictures, allowing students to come to their own conclusions about matters of faith.
In 1765 while studying under Wythe, he purchased a copy of the Quran to add Muslim law to his legal education. Wythe exposed Jefferson to a variety of religious studies, and neither was bound tightly by dogma and doctrine, preferring a more ecumenical view of the world.
Later, as members of a committee tasked with revising Virginia’s legal code, they partnered in developing America’s first law granting religious freedom, later incorporated in the First Amendment to the Constitution.
Like Wythe, Jefferson had a clear goal for his educational program: to train future leaders for the new nation. In 1779, Jefferson was instrumental in appointing Wythe as America’s first collegiate professor of law at the College of William and Mary. Wythe quickly turned the school into the country’s first leadership training program for statesmen. He taught servant leadership by example, as a signer of the Declaration of Independence, member of the Continental Congress, clerk of the House of Burgesses, speaker of the House of Delegates, and mayor of Williamsburg.
Wythe educated nearly 200 young men who would fill America’s highest public offices. At his death in 1806, his former students were virtually running the nation, with President Thomas Jefferson at the helm, Chief Justice John Marshall and Associate Justice Bushrod Washington on the Supreme Court, Henry Clay a rising political star, and a host of others at all levels of government and the judiciary.
In 1783, Wythe wrote to his old friend John Adams that his objective was to educate a new generation of leaders, following that of the Founding Fathers: to “form such characters” worthy of succeeding those who were “ornamental and useful in the national council of America.”
At the founding of the University of Virginia in 1819, Jefferson clearly had a similar objective in mind.
Suzanne Munson is author of the George Wythe biography “Jefferson’s Godfather: The Man Behind the Man” and lectures frequently on the Wythe-Jefferson legacy. Contact her at Suzmunson01@gmail.com.