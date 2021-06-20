Opinion/Commentary: Remembering the beloved Lafayette

The Marquis de Lafayette, whose contributions to American independence endeared him to this new nation, fell so much in love with it that he named a daughter Virginie and his son George Washington Lafayette.

He was as beloved across America as the nation’s Founding Fathers, with whom he fought the British.

At age 19, Lafayette joined Washington’s Continental army, and was wounded. Four years later in 1781, the young Frenchman’s command of siege forces at Yorktown won him fame and gratitude.

In the successful Virginia campaign, Lafayette used his own private wealth to help feed and equip the combined Continental and French forces.

Americans knew that a powerful French fleet and 9,000 seasoned French troops, out of a combined force of 17,000, turned the tide to victory for American independence at Yorktown. In fact, more French troops died than Americans at the battle, which secured the surrender of British General Lord Cornwallis.

While he was a major figure of both the American and the French revolutions, Lafayette was more celebrated in his adopted country.