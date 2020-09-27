Opinion/Commentary: Policymakers should support industries fighting against COVID

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the past few decades, the life sciences industry in Virginia has been able to create thousands of jobs and develop groundbreaking treatments in part due to the commonwealth enacting policies that support innovation and growth. Then when the coronavirus pandemic began, the industry was able to jump into hyperdrive to develop solutions, treatments, and more to help Virginia fight against COVID-19.

Lawmakers should ensure that future policies continue allowing the bioscience industry to create revolutionary and lifesaving treatments that help all Virginians.

Virginia’s bioscience industry is contributing in diverse ways to fight against COVID-19, bringing in years of experience combating infectious diseases such as MERS, SARS, and influenza. The effort has been bolstered by Virginia’s investment into these programs over several decades, spurring investment in sophisticated manufacturing infrastructure and technological advances that will speed the development and deployment of effective treatments and vaccines.

In Charlottesville, the industry has focused on improving patient monitoring and rapid diagnosis, as well as worked to identify and evaluate the effectiveness of potential treatments and vaccines that are critical to stopping the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.